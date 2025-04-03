High-tech canopy provides off-grid power and water

Have you ever dreamed of escaping the hustle of daily life to live off-grid in the wilderness surrounded by nature but without sacrificing modern comforts?

The EO Canopy, a groundbreaking product by Electric Outdoors, is here to make that dream a reality.

Combining cutting-edge technology with sustainable energy solutions, this off-grid camping platform is revolutionizing outdoor living for adventurers, EV drivers and landowners alike.

A new era of sustainable camping

The EO Canopy is not a trailer. It’s a fully self-sustaining, solar-powered camping platform designed to provide all the comforts of home while completely off the grid. From generating its own energy and water to offering satellite internet and EV charging capabilities, the EO Canopy is built for those who want to explore remote destinations without compromising on convenience or sustainability.

Key Features

Massive solar power generation: Equipped with a 6,600-watt solar-tracking roof, the EO Canopy can generate 45-64 kWh of power per day, which is enough to charge two homes or add 150 miles to an EV.

154-kWh sodium-ion battery: This powerful battery bank ensures an uninterrupted energy supply and can be expanded for even greater capacity.

Atmospheric water generator: It produces up to 18 gallons of purified drinking water daily from thin air, stored in a 100-gallon tank.

Incineration toilet: It efficiently handles waste by converting it into ash with minimal energy usage.

Connectivity anywhere: With built-in Starlink satellite internet and an AWS IoT cloud backbone, you can stay connected no matter how remote your location is.

Comfortable living space: It features a kitchenette with an induction cooktop, wet bath with recirculating shower, LED mood lighting and flexible sleeping arrangements for up to four people.

For landowners: Unlock new opportunities

The EO Canopy isn’t just for campers; it’s also a game-changer for landowners. By deploying these units on remote properties, landowners can bypass costly infrastructure investments and tap into a growing market of eco-conscious travelers. The platform’s portability eliminates the need for permits or permanent construction, making it an ideal solution for creating unique glamping experiences or generating additional income streams.

For campers: Luxury meets adventure

Whether you’re an EV driver worried about range anxiety or an overlander looking for sustainable adventure, the EO Canopy has you covered. Its robust energy system powers everything from air conditioning to Level 2 EV charging stations. Plus, its indoor-outdoor design – with sliding barn doors and a shaded patio – offers the perfect blend of comfort and immersion in nature.

Tested in Michigan's Upper Peninsula

Electric Outdoors launched its first pilot program in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula in collaboration with Innovate Marquette SmartZone. This region was chosen for its rugged beauty and commitment to sustainable outdoor recreation. The pilot program allows users to experience the EO Canopy firsthand while providing valuable insights for future developments.

Josef Hjelmaker, founder and CEO of Electric Outdoors, expressed his excitement: "The EO Canopy is designed to bring a top-notch glamping experience to EV drivers, overlanders and other campers who want to get away from the hustle of daily life without sacrificing creature comforts."

What does the EO Canopy cost?

OK, let's talk price. The EO Canopy will set you back about $150,000 to start. But when you consider everything you're getting – a fully self-sufficient, solar-powered, water-making, internet-connected base camp – that price tag starts to make a lot more sense.

Kurt's key takeaways

The EO Canopy's got everything you need to live your best wilderness life without giving up Netflix or hot showers. I mean, who wouldn't want to charge their EV while making s'mores in the middle of nowhere? Sure, the $150,000 price tag might make your wallet wince, but for the chance to be a high-tech hermit with all the comforts of home? The EO Canopy might just be your ticket to the great outdoors 2.0. Just don't be surprised if you never want to come back to civilization again.

