Gurley beats Gronk in 'Madden' Super Bowl matchup

First came the "Madden" simulation, which has the Los Angeles Rams edging the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LIII by a score of 30-27. Now, two of the game's actual stars, Todd Gurley and Rob Gronkowski, provided the same result.

Rams RB Gurley beat Gronkowski 21-6 in a "Madden NFL" 19 Super Bowl 53 preview as part of Xbox Sessions: Game Before The Game. Some interceptions and a missed extra point did in Gronkowski in the contest.

"Safe to say that game went good, I got to meet Gronk and hang out with him playing the game," said Gurley, who led real football in scoring this season with 21 touchdowns. "Honestly I had one of my best Madden games I've ever had. I don't know how I did it, but (Rams quarterback Jared) Goff came through in the clutch for me. It was a great time."

Gronkowski, who is under some scrutiny for making a suggestive remark to a female reporter, fared significantly worse. "It didn't go so well for me there," he said. "You know, I threw a couple of interceptions, I didn't make enough plays; 21-6 I lost. I got to come out better on Sunday for sure."

The Patriots tight end has been pressed this week about a potential retirement, as injuries take a toll on his body. For his part, Gronk has avoided those questions and told a reporter that he would sit down after the season and reassess his situation.

The affable 29-year-old Gronkowski has appeared in 4 Super Bowls (he was hurt during another one and did not play), but for Gurley, the opportunity to play the game where he went to college is an opportunity he will remember.

"This is exciting, we're out here in ATL for Super Bowl 53 playing against one of the greatest quarterbacks of all time," Gurley said. "It's exciting to be back in Georgia where I went to school.

"They're a great team and we have a great team so looking forward to matching up against them."

