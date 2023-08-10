Google’s new feature removes personal information from search results

Are you tired of your personal information being available on search engines? Let’s be honest. Who isn’t? Well, now Google is updating its privacy tool to make it more powerful and easier than ever to remove your personal information from their search engine.

Google's 'Results about You' tool was rolled out last year. Google says it's been working hard to make things better since it first launched its software.

It launched with the intention of allowing people to request the removal of personal information that pops up during Google searches. Personal information can include a phone number, email address, physical address or even unwanted images.

Now, it is not possible to block your name on Google, or any other search engine such as Bing or Yahoo. However, you can request the removal of Google search results that divulge your personal information.

Easily remove your personal information from Google

The biggest change is that now you can find your information on Google without going through the hassle of searching for it yourself.

You simply enter your information, and the dashboard will compile a list of sites that contain any matches. You can then submit a request to have the information removed pronto after reviewing these pages. On Google’s hub, you can view the status of all the requests you have made.

Stay up-to-date with Google’s new push notifications for personal information

Another addition is you can now receive push notifications that alert you when new results of your information pop up on Google. This makes it much easier for you as you don’t have to constantly reenter your information in the dashboard to check for matches.

These notifications will tell how many search results on the internet show your personal information. You can then take action on this information and request that the details be taken off the internet.

Expanded removal guidelines

Google’s policies around the "results about you" feature have also shifted slightly. The removal guidelines used to only focus on information that was posted without consent. Now, they have been expanded, and personal info that you posted intentionally but later wanted to be removed is eligible for removal.

Commercialized information does not fall under this category. However, there are some search results Google will not be able to remove, so be aware not all your requests will be successful. Google also will never take action against any results from governments or educational institutions.

New parental control feature & SafeSearch's photo blurring

There are also new, easier-to-find parental control features and the addition of SafeSearch’s photo blurring, which will blur out potentially explicit images. If you are worried about your family being exposed to inappropriate content, you can now preemptively censor certain things.

How to request Google to remove your personal information without an account

Here's the best part. You don’t even need a Google account to get rid of your own info. There’s a new form you can use all on its own to make your request. Once you send it off, Google will shoot you an email so you can keep tabs on how things are going. You’ll know if they give the green light to remove your info. If you do decide to log in, you can also see the progress on the dashboard.

How to access Google’s ‘Results about you’ dashboard with an account

Currently, this feature in Google’s "Results about you" dashboard is only available for usage in the U.S. via the Google app or Google site. Here's how to access it:

Access through the Google App

Click on the Google App.

Tap on your profile picture in the top-right corner.

in the top-right corner. Then scroll down and select ‘ Results about you’ from the menu. Familiarize yourself with the steps you need to take to remove your personal info on Google.

from the menu. Familiarize yourself with the steps you need to take to remove your personal info on Google. Then at the top of the page, search your name or whatever other information you want to be removed.

Click on three dots next to the search result in which you want to be removed.

next to the search result in which you want to be removed. Select Remove result on the top of the page and then select whichever reason you have for removing the result.

on the top of the page and then select whichever reason you have for removing the result. Enter the details asked so Google can see whether your request matches with the result, then select Continue at the bottom.

at the bottom. Finally, click Send request.

Google will contact you when it's checked your request, letting you know whether it has been approved or denied. You can also view your current requests by checking your "results about you" dashboard.

Access through Google's site

You can click on the link here . You can follow these steps to submit a request to remove any of your information from the web:

Go to Google Search .

Search your name or whatever other information you want to be removed.

you want to be removed. Click on three dots next to the search result in you want to be removed.

Select Remove result on the top of the page and then select whichever reason you have for removing the result.

Enter the details asked so Google can see whether your request matches with the result, then select Continue at the bottom.

Finally, click Send request.

Google will contact you when it's checked your request, letting you know whether it has been approved or denied. You can also view your current requests by checking your "results about you" dashboard.

Invest in removal services

In addition to Google's "Results about you" tool, I recommend you invest in a removal service to get your personal information off the hundreds of people search sites out there. While no service promises to remove all your data from the internet, having a removal service is great if you want to constantly monitor and automate the process of removing your information from hundreds of sites continuously over a longer period of time.

Kurt’s key takeaways

It is great to see Google making an effort to increase the safety of its search experience. While removal was possible before, it certainly was not easy.

This is an improved update to their 'Results about You' tool along with the new alerts warning you of your information appearing on the web. It is important to remember that just because your information has been removed from Google, it doesn’t mean all of your information is removed from other parts of the web.

