Google’s new feature removes personal information from search results

Google’s update makes it easier than ever to remove personal information from search engine

By Kurt Knutsson, CyberGuy Report | Fox News
Are you tired of your personal information being available on search engines? Let’s be honest. Who isn’t? Well, now Google is updating its privacy tool to make it more powerful and easier than ever to remove your personal information from their search engine.  

Google's 'Results about You' tool was rolled out last year. Google says it's been working hard to make things better since it first launched its software.  

It launched with the intention of allowing people to request the removal of personal information that pops up during Google searches. Personal information can include a phone number, email address, physical address or even unwanted images.   

Now, it is not possible to block your name on Google, or any other search engine such as Bing or Yahoo. However, you can request the removal of Google search results that divulge your personal information. 

Google new feature

It's easier than ever to get your personal information removed from Google results. (CyberGuy.com)

Easily remove your personal information from Google  

The biggest change is that now you can find your information on Google without going through the hassle of searching for it yourself.  

You simply enter your information, and the dashboard will compile a list of sites that contain any matches. You can then submit a request to have the information removed pronto after reviewing these pages. On Google’s hub, you can view the status of all the requests you have made. 

Stay up-to-date with Google’s new push notifications for personal information 

Another addition is you can now receive push notifications that alert you when new results of your information pop up on Google. This makes it much easier for you as you don’t have to constantly reenter your information in the dashboard to check for matches.  

These notifications will tell how many search results on the internet show your personal information. You can then take action on this information and request that the details be taken off the internet.

Expanded removal guidelines 

Google’s policies around the "results about you" feature have also shifted slightly. The removal guidelines used to only focus on information that was posted without consent. Now, they have been expanded, and personal info that you posted intentionally but later wanted to be removed is eligible for removal.  

Commercialized information does not fall under this category. However, there are some search results Google will not be able to remove, so be aware not all your requests will be successful. Google also will never take action against any results from governments or educational institutions.  

New parental control feature & SafeSearch's photo blurring 

There are also new, easier-to-find parental control features and the addition of SafeSearch’s photo blurring, which will blur out potentially explicit images. If you are worried about your family being exposed to inappropriate content, you can now preemptively censor certain things.  

How to prevent Google from using facial recognition against you Video

How to request Google to remove your personal information without an account 

Here's the best part. You don’t even need a Google account to get rid of your own info. There’s a new form you can use all on its own to make your request. Once you send it off, Google will shoot you an email so you can keep tabs on how things are going. You’ll know if they give the green light to remove your info. If you do decide to log in, you can also see the progress on the dashboard. 

How to access Google’s ‘Results about you’ dashboard with an account  

Currently, this feature in Google’s "Results about you" dashboard is only available for usage in the U.S. via the Google app or Google site. Here's how to access it: 

Access through the Google App 

  • Click on the Google App.
  • Tap on your profile picture in the top-right corner.
  • Then scroll down and select ‘Results about you’ from the menu. Familiarize yourself with the steps you need to take to remove your personal info on Google.
  • Then at the top of the page, search your name or whatever other information you want to be removed.

  • Click on three dots next to the search result in which you want to be removed.
  • Select Remove result on the top of the page and then select whichever reason you have for removing the result.
  • Enter the details asked so Google can see whether your request matches with the result, then select Continue at the bottom.
  • Finally, click Send request.
  • Google will contact you when it's checked your request, letting you know whether it has been approved or denied. You can also view your current requests by checking your "results about you" dashboard.

Access through Google's site 

You can click on the link here. You can follow these steps to submit a request to remove any of your information from the web: 

  • Go to Google Search .
  • Search your name or whatever other information you want to be removed.
  • Click on three dots next to the search result in you want to be removed.
Google feature remove info

Google's new feature to remove personal information from search results (CyberGuy.com)

  • Select Remove result on the top of the page and then select whichever reason you have for removing the result.
Google remove result

Here's how to request getting your personal information off Google. (CyberGuy.com)

  • Enter the details asked so Google can see whether your request matches with the result, then select Continue at the bottom.
Google remove personal info

Fill in the details to inform Google of the issue. (CyberGuy.com)

  • Finally, click Send request.
Google send request

Here's the final step to filling out the Google request. (CyberGuy.com)

  • Google will contact you when it's checked your request, letting you know whether it has been approved or denied. You can also view your current requests by checking your "results about you" dashboard.

Invest in removal services 

In addition to Google's "Results about you" tool, I recommend you invest in a removal service to get your personal information off the hundreds of people search sites out there. While no service promises to remove all your data from the internet, having a removal service is great if you want to constantly monitor and automate the process of removing your information from hundreds of sites continuously over a longer period of time.

See my tips and best picks for removing yourself from the internet by going to CyberGuy.com/Delete

Kurt’s key takeaways

It is great to see Google making an effort to increase the safety of its search experience. While removal was possible before, it certainly was not easy.

This is an improved update to their 'Results about You' tool along with the new alerts warning you of your information appearing on the web. It is important to remember that just because your information has been removed from Google, it doesn’t mean all of your information is removed from other parts of the web.

Why do you think Google is making this move to make internet safety more accessible? And do you see this as the start of a potential trend with other engines and sites? Let us know by writing us at CyberGuy.com/Contact 

For more of my security alerts, subscribe to my free CyberGuy Report Newsletter by heading to CyberGuy.com/Newsletter

Kurt "CyberGuy" Knutsson is an award-winning tech journalist who has a deep love of technology, gear and gadgets that make life better with his contributions for Fox News & FOX Business beginning mornings on "FOX & Friends." Got a tech question? Get Kurt’s CyberGuy Newsletter, share your voice, a story idea or comment at CyberGuy.com.