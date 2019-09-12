Google taps tech to help battle opioid crisis

Google has ramped up its efforts to help tackle the opioid crisis in America with a set of new tools to help connect people with recovery resources.

September is National Recovery Month and on Thursday the search giant featured a promotion on its homepage linking to Google’s new “Recover Together” website.

"Recover Together” features recovery stories and resources.

The website also features a Recovery Maps Locator, which lets users find more than 33,000 locations providing recovery services, and also a Naloxone Locator, where people can find the overdose-reversal drug Naloxone without a prescription.

Eight YouTube videos of people relating recovery stories are also featured on the site.

A recent national survey estimated that over 21 million Americans have a problem with substance abuse.

“I urge more Americans to carry Naloxone, a potentially life-saving medication that can reverse the effects of an opioid overdose,” said U.S. Surgeon General Jerome Adams, in a statement. “For many people, knowing how to use Naloxone and keeping it within reach can save a life.”

Google says that August saw an all-time high in search interest for “rehab near me,” “addiction treatment near me” and “how to help an addict.”

Earlier this year, Google announced a partnership with the federal and local governments, as well as private health care companies, to tackle opioids and incorporate drug disposal locations to Google Maps.

