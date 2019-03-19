Expand / Collapse search
Viral
Published

Google Maps car in New Jersey captures man's brutal fall down apartment steps

Jennifer Earl
By Jennifer Earl | Fox News
Google Maps images of a man's dramatic tumble down seven concrete steps in Hoboken, New Jersey, are going viral this week.

Social media users echoed "poor guy" as they shared photos that captured a man — who has not been identified — losing his balance, attempting to grab a handrail and then tipping over. Searches on Google for the address "725 Willow Ave, Hoboken, NJ," began to spike Monday after Twitter users revealed the mystery man's location.

The original 360-degree street image was captured in August 2018, according to Patch.com. It appears Google has since updated the image to blur out the man's face and body after the images began circulating.

GOOGLE MAPS SEARCH ENDS IN DIVORCE AFTER CHEATING WIFE FOUND

But that hasn't stopped people from sharing the various camera angles of the incident online.

While many called the incident "hilarious" and created memes based on the "embarrassing" moment, others were more concerned about the man's wellbeing.

It appears Google Maps has since blurred the image to protect the man's identity.

It appears Google Maps has since blurred the image to protect the man's identity.

"I really hope he’s okay," one Twitter user who shared a video clip of the fall wrote, in part.

"Oh, [I] hope he's alright," another user agreed.

THE WILD AND WONDERFUL WORLD OF GOOGLE MAPS

Others acknowledged a misstep could happen to anyone.

"I’m surprised this hasn’t happened to me," a woman commented.

"This will be me one day," a second wrote.

Bystanders can be seen in the footage watching the scene unfold down the block.

Bystanders can be seen in the footage watching the scene unfold down the block. (Google)

Some pointed out that shocked bystanders can be seen in the footage watching the scene unfold down the block. A woman walking toward the man seems to have covered her mouth after witnessing the accident.

It remains unclear who the man is or what his condition was after the fall. The last image the Google Maps vehicle captured was the man on his back with his feet up in the air.

Jennifer Earl is an SEO editor for Fox News. Follow her on Twitter @jenearlyspeakin.