From friendly text to financial trap: the new scam trend

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

It starts with something small, a text that feels oddly familiar. Maybe it says, "Hey, how are you?" or "Are you coming to the BBQ?" Before you know it, you're in a friendly back-and-forth with someone who seems genuine. But soon, that casual conversation takes a sharp turn toward money.

That's exactly what happened to John from Alabama.

"I received a text from someone in California inviting me to a BBQ. We've been texting, and now she wants me to trade gold through WEEX. Is this safe or a scam? I'm 74, she's 36." – John, Huntsville, Alabama

John's story may sound like a one-off, but it's part of a growing trend where scammers use personal charm to build trust and then push victims into risky online "investments."

SCAMMERS NOW IMPERSONATE COWORKERS, STEAL EMAIL THREADS IN CONVINCING PHISHING ATTACKS

Sign up for my FREE CyberGuy Report

Get my best tech tips, urgent security alerts and exclusive deals delivered straight to your inbox. Plus, you’ll get instant access to my Ultimate Scam Survival Guide — free when you join my CyberGuy.com newsletter

What is WEEX?

WEEX is a cryptocurrency exchange that allows users to trade digital assets, including gold-backed tokens like Tether Gold (XAUT). These aren't physical gold bars or coins; they're digital tokens tied to the price of gold and stored on blockchain networks. While WEEX operates as a legitimate platform, scammers often exploit the name of real exchanges to sound credible. They'll encourage victims to "trade gold" through what seems like an official account but actually directs them to fake sites or wallets designed to steal money.

Why this could be a scam

John's experience shows several red flags. The conversation began with a friendly invitation, then quickly shifted to a financial pitch. That's a classic move in online relationship scams. The younger person builds an emotional connection, then uses that trust to promote an "opportunity." Scammers often promise guaranteed profits or claim they'll "help you trade" to make the process sound easy.

But the truth is, once you send money or crypto, it's nearly impossible to get it back. Even if WEEX itself is legitimate, the person encouraging you to use it may not be.

Many scammers use stolen photos, AI-generated profiles or fake identities to build credibility. Once they convince you to send funds, they vanish, often taking your money and personal information with them.

How to tell if you're being targeted

You can spot trouble early by asking simple questions. If someone can't explain how the investment works or avoid details about how to withdraw your money, that's a warning sign. Be cautious if they promise fast profits or "zero-risk" returns.

Real investments always involve risk. Watch out for anyone who pressures you to act quickly or says the deal is "private." Those urgency tactics are designed to keep you from thinking clearly.

Also, look up the company behind the platform. If it's based overseas, lacks clear business registration or hides its address, your funds may have no legal protection.

WHATSAPP BANS 6.8M SCAM ACCOUNTS, LAUNCHES SAFETY TOOL

What you should do now

If you've received a text like John's, pause before replying or transferring anything. These scams move fast, but you can stop them in their tracks by following a few smart steps.

1) Don't send money or crypto

Never send money, crypto or gift cards to anyone you've only met by text. Ask for written proof explaining how the investment works and how withdrawals happen. If the person avoids details or insists you "act now," that's a serious warning sign.

2) Ask direct questions

Scammers thrive on vague promises. Ask specific questions about how profits are made, how you'll access your funds and who regulates the platform. If the answers are unclear or the topic changes, walk away immediately.

3) Research WEEX reviews and complaints

Before you invest a cent, search online for phrases like "WEEX scam" or "WEEX complaints." See what other users have experienced and whether any regulatory agencies have flagged the platform. Real investors leave detailed feedback; scammers usually don't.

4) Use a data removal service

Protect your privacy beyond just this scam. Data removal services can erase your personal details from data broker sites that sell your info to marketers and sometimes scammers. The fewer places your data lives online, the harder it is for fraudsters to find and target you again.

While no service can guarantee the complete removal of your data from the internet, a data removal service is really a smart choice. They aren’t cheap, and neither is your privacy. These services do all the work for you by actively monitoring and systematically erasing your personal information from hundreds of websites. It’s what gives me peace of mind and has proven to be the most effective way to erase your personal data from the internet. By limiting the information available, you reduce the risk of scammers cross-referencing data from breaches with information they might find on the dark web, making it harder for them to target you.

Check out my top picks for data removal services and get a free scan to find out if your personal information is already out on the web by visiting CyberGuy.com .



Get a free scan to find out if your personal information is already out on the web: CyberGuy.com

5) Use strong antivirus protection

Scammers sometimes send fake links or attachments that can infect your phone or computer. Install and regularly run a strong antivirus software. These tools can block dangerous websites, alert you to phishing attempts and keep your personal data secure.

The best way to safeguard yourself from malicious links that install malware, potentially accessing your private information, is to have strong antivirus software installed on all your devices. This protection can also alert you to phishing emails and ransomware scams, keeping your personal information and digital assets safe.

Get my picks for the best 2025 antivirus protection winners for your Windows, Mac, Android and iOS devices at CyberGuy.com

6) Talk to someone you trust

Before investing in anything, share the details with a trusted friend, family member or financial advisor. A second opinion can help you spot inconsistencies or risks you might overlook in the moment. When in doubt, slow down and ask for help.

How to report a scam

If you believe you've been targeted by a WEEX gold scam or any similar text-based investment scheme, take action right away. Start by reporting the scam to the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) at reportfraud.ftc.gov. This helps investigators track new fraud patterns and warn others.

Next, file a complaint with your state attorney general's office and, if crypto is involved, submit a report through the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) or the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC).

If you sent money through a bank or payment app, contact your financial institution immediately to try to stop or reverse the transfer.

By reporting what happened, you not only protect yourself but also help stop scammers from reaching other potential victims.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Kurt's key takeaways

These scams prey on emotion. A kind message or casual chat can quickly turn into manipulation. Scammers use friendliness, flattery and false urgency to pull you in, then drain your accounts. Older adults are particularly vulnerable, especially when the scam feels personal. By blending romance with financial advice, these criminals make their victims believe they're building both trust and wealth. Protect yourself by treating every unexpected text with caution. If the conversation moves toward money, crypto, or gold trading, that's your cue to stop responding. Keep your devices secure and your private data off public sites where scammers look for new targets.

Have you ever received a text that seemed friendly at first but felt "off" as the chat went on? Let us know by writing to us at CyberGuy.com.

Sign up for my FREE CyberGuy Report

Get my best tech tips, urgent security alerts and exclusive deals delivered straight to your inbox. Plus, you’ll get instant access to my Ultimate Scam Survival Guide — free when you join my CyberGuy.com/Newsletter

Copyright 2025 CyberGuy.com. All rights reserved.