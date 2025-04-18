FoxNews AI Newsletter: 'Terminator' director James Cameron flip-flops on AI, says Hollywood is 'looking at it

Welcome to Fox News’ Artificial Intelligence newsletter with the latest AI technology advancements.

- 'Terminator' director James Cameron flip-flops on AI, says Hollywood is 'looking at it all wrong'

- Nvidia announces plans to make AI supercomputers in US for first time

- 4-legged hydrogen-powered robot you can actually ride

'I'LL BE BACK': James Cameron’s stance on artificial intelligence has evolved over the past few years, and he feels Hollywood needs to embrace it in a few different ways.

MADE IN AMERICA: Nvidia on Monday announced plans to manufacture its artificial intelligence supercomputers entirely in the U.S. for the first time.

RIDEABLE 4-LEGGED ROOT: Kawasaki Heavy Industries has introduced something that feels straight out of a video game: CORLEO, a hydrogen-powered, four-legged robot prototype designed to be ridden by humans. Unveiled at the Osaka-Kansai Expo 2025, this futuristic machine is built to handle rugged terrain with ease, combining cutting-edge robotics and sustainable energy.

AI LAB PARTNER: The folks at Hugging Face, the open-source artificial intelligence gurus, just jumped into the world of robotics by acquiring Pollen Robotics. And right out of the gate, they are offering the Reachy 2, a super-interesting humanoid robot designed as a "lab partner for the AI era."

AI MIND READER: Researchers in California have achieved a significant breakthrough with an AI-powered system that restores natural speech to paralyzed individuals in real time, using their own voices, specifically demonstrated in a clinical trial participant who is severely paralyzed and cannot speak.

ROBOT MILKS COWS: In a dairy barn managed by robots, cows can choose to be milked whenever they like, which is often more frequent than the twice-a-day schedule in traditional farms. This increased frequency is more comfortable for the cows and can lead to roughly a 10% increase in milk production.

