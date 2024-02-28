Fox News AI Newsletter: Natalie Portman worries she'll be replaced

Welcome to Fox News’ Artificial Intelligence newsletter with the latest AI technology advancements.

- Natalie Portman says AI could put her out of a job 'soon': ‘There’s a good chance'

- Google Gemini backlash exposes comments from employees on Trump, ‘antiracism’ and ‘White privilege’

- Don't think of our AI future as humans vs. machines. Instead, consider these possibilities

OUT OF A JOB: Natalie Portman has some mixed feelings about artificial intelligence . In her new interview with Vanity Fair for its annual Hollywood issue, the "Star Wars" star was asked if she felt the technology was a threat to her livelihood.

THE WOKE ALPHABET: Resurfaced videos and comments from Google employees have come to light amid backlash to the company's Gemini artificial intelligence (AI) chatbot.

ENDLESS POSSIBILITIES: The thought of AI replacing human intellect and creativity in the workforce can indeed be unsettling. But, is this fear truly warranted, or are we on the cusp of a collaborative revolution that could amplify human innovation and creativity?

TRASHY ROBOT: Robots are taking over the dirty work of sorting through our trash and turning it into valuable resources. And not just any robots, but smart robots that use artificial intelligence to identify and separate different types of waste with incredible speed and accuracy.

CONSTRUCTION ROBOTS: Monumental's bricklaying robots are agile, artificial intelligence-powered machines that navigate construction sites like self-driving cars. They work in teams of three. One grabs bricks, another fetches mortar and the third, the star of the show, lays them down with precision.

'PATRIOT ENTREPRENEURS': Military leaders have bought into advanced tech that "patriotic entrepreneurs" are inventing, but the Pentagon’s bureaucratic slog has created major challenges to getting those innovations onto the battlefield, according to a defense expert.

