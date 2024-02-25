This AI robot garbage picker can sort over 500 types of trash in seconds

Robots are taking over the dirty work of sorting through our trash and turning it into valuable resources. And not just any robots, but smart robots that use artificial intelligence (AI) to identify and separate different types of waste with incredible speed and accuracy.

The next generation of waste-sorting robots

These robots are the brainchild of ZenRobotics , a global leader in smart robotic recycling. The company has recently launched its fourth generation of waste sorting robots, called ZenRobotics 4.0, which have new features and upgraded AI to optimize and improve the efficiency of waste sorting operations. So, what are these improvements, and how do they work? Let’s take a closer look at the two models of ZenRobotics 4.0: the Heavy Picker 4.0 and the Fast Picker 4.0.

Heavy Picker 4.0 sorts big loads of garbage

The Heavy Picker 4.0 is a multipurpose waste sorting robot that can handle bulky materials such as wood, metal, plastic and cardboard. It is capable of sorting items weighing up to 88 pounds each, making up to 2,300 picks per hour for each robot on a sorting line. It has a compact individual recognition system (ZenBrain) that enhances precision and increases efficiency by 60%-100% compared to ZenRobotics’ previous system.

The Heavy Picker 4.0 also benefits from upgraded AI technology with an advanced global recognition database that empowers the robots to identify more than 500 waste categories. This significantly reduces setup times as the Heavy Picker 4.0 will come pre-trained to recognize various types of waste. The upgraded AI also improves motion control and gives the Heavy Picker 4.0 the ability to prioritize picking the item that has the most value to the customer.

Fast Picker 4.0 quick trash sorting robot

The Fast Picker 4.0 is a high-speed waste sorting robot that is ideal for lightweight materials such as paper, plastic and aluminum. It has the Heavy Picker beat at a rate of 80 picks per minute or 4,800 picks per hour. This is double the average pick rate of a human sorter, which is 30-40 picks per minute.

However, the Fast Picker 4.0 has a maximum lifting capacity of 2.2 pounds. The upgraded AI on the Fast Picker 4.0 leverages higher rates of purity, accuracy and recovery, and like the Heavy Picker 4.0, it is able to recognize more than 500 waste categories.

One of the key differences with the Fast Picker 4.0 is the customization it offers with adjustable widths and frame design for seamless integration into various picking stations. The Fast Picker 4.0 reaches the full width of the whole conveyor belt.

The Fast Picker 4.0 can also be added at the end of a line of Heavy Pickers, incorporating into waste streams such as wood, scrap and rigid plastics, and sorting smaller material pieces once the Heavy Pickers have removed the bulky material. The Fast Picker can also be easily integrated into side streams, reject recovery lines and quality control.

How robots can help you manage waste better

Waste operators know how challenging it is to sort and recover valuable materials from the mixed waste streams. Manual sorting is slow, expensive and risky, and it often results in low-quality recyclables that end up in landfills or incinerators. That’s where waste-sorting robots come in. They can reduce a company's carbon footprint, save natural resources and create a circular economy where nothing is wasted.

ZenRobotics AI-powered robots can sort waste 24/7, with high speed and accuracy. They can identify and extract different types of materials, such as metals, plastics, wood, paper and more, and even find new value in waste that might be otherwise overlooked. By using ZenRobotics, companies can generate more revenue from waste, cut operational costs and meet the increasing recycling targets and regulations.

Kurt’s key takeaways

As you can see, ZenRobotics 4.0 is a game-changer in the field of waste sorting and recycling. With its smart and fast robots, it offers a solution that is not only environmentally friendly but also economically viable and socially responsible.

How do you feel about the role of robots in waste management? Do you think it's a step in the right direction or taking jobs away from humans who previously did it? Let us know by writing us at Cyberguy.com/Contact .

