Fox News AI Newsletter: Mike Rowe's prediction on American jobs

- Mike Rowe reveals which American jobs will remain untouched by the coming AI revolution

- America 'going to win' AI race against China, Trump declares as Meta executive applauds strategy

- Nvidia CEO said Trump's AI plan will 'fundamentally change' U.S.' position in years to come

'UNDENIABLE': Mike Rowe is sounding the alarm about the future of white and blue-collar jobs, and is urging young Americans to rethink their career choices due to threats from artificial intelligence.

'ALL IN' : President Donald Trump is going all in on artificial intelligence, with a top Meta executive voicing strong support for his bold strategy. Speaking at a tech summit in Washington, Trump outlined his vision for a future driven by American innovation and secured by global artificial intelligence leadership.

INNOVATION BOOST: Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang said in an interview Wednesday that the Trump administration's artificial intelligence plan is poised to boost innovation and AI deployment in the U.S.

IMMINENT CRISIS : OpenAI CEO Sam Altman warned Wall Street executives that bad actors could exploit digital voice ID authentication to defraud consumers by enabling large money transfers, creating what he describes as an imminent fraud crisis.

STARGATE OPENS: Oracle and OpenAI have inked an agreement to further develop the Stargate project as part of a broader pledge to expand Artificial Intelligence (AI) infrastructure in the United States.

MAN MACHINE MERGER: China is reportedly working to cognitively merge humans with machines as part of its ongoing efforts to compete in the artificial intelligence race.

SHOP SMARTER NOW: Caper Carts use cameras, location sensors and digital scales to automatically detect items when you place them in the cart. This technology removes the need to scan barcodes or wait in traditional checkout lines. As you shop, you can bag items immediately and pay directly from the cart, speeding up your entire visit.

'DEADLY FORCE': Far-left organizations could be using artificial intelligence and other technology to reveal the identity of Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents, acting ICE Director Todd Lyons told Fox News Digital in an interview.

ALGORITHM OF WAR: From drone swarms to gene-edited soldiers, the United States and China are racing to integrate artificial intelligence into nearly every facet of their war machines — and a potential conflict over Taiwan may be the world’s first real test of who holds the technological edge.

POWER UNLEASHED: A major breakthrough in artificial intelligence and high-performance computing is on the way, and it's coming from Georgia Tech.

AI SHOPPING TAKEOVER: Amazon already dominates online shopping, but now it's setting its sights even higher. With a new artificial intelligence-powered project called Starfish, the company aims to become the world's most complete and trusted source of product information.

SOUL OVER SILICON: Artificial intelligence is being deployed to train machines to teach our children. School systems are embedding gender ideology and political agendas into their curriculum with little regard for parental input. At the same time, traditional values are being pushed to the margins, and our students are caught in the middle.

