Fox News AI Newsletter: Dennis Quaid on what AI can't replace

Welcome to Fox News’ Artificial Intelligence newsletter with the latest AI technology advancements.

IN TODAY’S NEWSLETTER:

- Dennis Quaid says AI can’t replace human emotion: ‘That’s what actors bring’

- African drone company uses AI to give vital help to US farmers

- Amazon CEO Andy Jassy touts AI push in shareholder letter

‘WHAT ACTORS BRING’: Dennis Quaid sees artificial intelligence as a "great tool," but doesn’t think humans will lose out at the end of the day.

SAVING THE FARM: - South Africa’s Aerobotics is utilizing artificial intelligence (AI) in helping fruit and nut farmers improve crop yields.

AI PUSH: Amazon CEO Andy Jassy outlined the e-commerce giant's approach to artificial intelligence (AI) development in his annual letter to shareholders released Thursday.

ENHANCING THE MASTERS: Thanks to Watsonx – IBM’s AI and data platform – and the Masters Tournament, the experience for golf fans around the world will have their own analytics they can use to further their understanding of the tournament in real time.h

AI RACE HEATS UP: Google unveiled its latest custom-designed artificial intelligence semiconductor on Tuesday, introducing the new Google Axiom Processors designed to operate data centers.

FOLLOW FOX NEWS ON SOCIAL MEDIA

Facebook

Instagram

YouTube

Twitter

LinkedIn

SIGN UP FOR OUR OTHER NEWSLETTERS

Fox News First

Fox News Opinion

Fox News Lifestyle

Fox News Health

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS

Fox News

Fox Business

Fox Weather

Fox Sports

Tubi

WATCH FOX NEWS ONLINE

Fox News Go

STREAM FOX NATION

Fox Nation

Stay up to date on the latest AI technology advancements and learn about the challenges and opportunities AI presents now and for the future with Fox News here.