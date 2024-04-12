Expand / Collapse search
Artificial Intelligence

Fox News AI Newsletter: Dennis Quaid on what AI can't replace

Stay up to date on the latest AI technology advancements and learn about the challenges and opportunities AI presents now and for the future

By Fox News Staff Fox News
Published
Close up on Dennis Quaid smiling

NEW YORK, NY - NOVEMBER 15:  Dennis Quaid attends the "The Art Of More" Season 2 Premiere  at Museum Of Arts And Design on November 15, 2016 in New York City.  (Photo by Brad Barket/Getty Images) (Brad Barket/Getty Images)

Welcome to Fox News’ Artificial Intelligence newsletter with the latest AI technology advancements.

IN TODAY’S NEWSLETTER:

- Dennis Quaid says AI can’t replace human emotion: ‘That’s what actors bring’
- African drone company uses AI to give vital help to US farmers
- Amazon CEO Andy Jassy touts AI push in shareholder letter

‘WHAT ACTORS BRING’: Dennis Quaid sees artificial intelligence as a "great tool," but doesn’t think humans will lose out at the end of the day.

SAVING THE FARM: - South Africa’s Aerobotics is utilizing artificial intelligence (AI) in helping fruit and nut farmers improve crop yields.

Aerobotics chart

South African country using AI to help farmers in the US and 16 other countries. Photo: Aerobotics (Aerobotics)

AI PUSH: Amazon CEO Andy Jassy outlined the e-commerce giant's approach to artificial intelligence (AI) development in his annual letter to shareholders released Thursday.

Jassy

Amazon CEO Andy Jassy. (REUTERS/Mike Blake/File Photo)

ENHANCING THE MASTERS: Thanks to Watsonx – IBM’s AI and data platform – and the Masters Tournament, the experience for golf fans around the world will have their own analytics they can use to further their understanding of the tournament in real time.h

Generic view of the Masters app

A general look at how fans can see players' shots during the 2024 Masters this year.  (IBM/The Masters)

AI RACE HEATS UP: Google unveiled its latest custom-designed artificial intelligence semiconductor on Tuesday, introducing the new Google Axiom Processors designed to operate data centers. 

