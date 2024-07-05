Expand / Collapse search
Fox News AI Newsletter: Dee Snider shares ominous AI prediction

By Fox News Staff Fox News
Published
Self-driving big rig (Waabi) (Kurt "CyberGuy" Knutsson)

Welcome to Fox News’ Artificial Intelligence newsletter with the latest AI technology advancements.

IN TODAY’S NEWSLETTER:

- Twisted Sister frontman Dee Snider thinks AI will replace all jobs 'if you're not a blue-collar worker'

- 10 voice scams to watch out for – and your quick action plan

Waabi's game-changing approach to self-driving trucks

Self-driving big rig (Waabi) (Kurt "CyberGuy" Knutsson)

TRUCKING REIMAGINED AUTONOMOUSLY: Imagine a world where big rig trucks drive themselves, navigating highways with the precision and intuition of seasoned human drivers. Sounds pretty crazy, right? Well, thanks to Waabi, the AI start-up and leader in the autonomous vehicle industry, this is about to become a reality very soon.

'NOT GONNA TAKE IT': Dee Snider is best known for singing the classic rock tune "We're Not Gonna Take It" with the band Twisted Sister, and now he can add artificial intelligence to the list of things he's willing to stand up against.

A photo of Dee Snider performing recently with an inset of him performing in Twisted Sister's heyday

Dee Snider says that artificial intelligence can't take over manual labor. (Scott Dudelson/Getty Images; Paul Natkin/Getty Images)

HIGH-TECH SCAMS: With as little as $4, anyone can copy a voice with super-cheap, super-powerful AI software. I’ve got the inside scoop on tricks these scammers use so you don’t fall for it.

'AI 'SCAM': With one of the most discernible voices in Hollywood, Morgan Freeman certainly has his money where his mouth is. So, it's no surprise that the revered actor took issue with a video circulating on the social platform TikTok, with a voice that was packaged as his own.

Morgan Freeman looks serious staring directly at the camera in Monaco

Morgan Freeman rebuked a TikTok that claimed to be narrated by the famous actor. (Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images)

