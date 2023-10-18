Fox News AI Newsletter: China, US race to unleash killer AI robot soldiers as military power hangs in balance

Welcome to Fox News’ Artificial Intelligence newsletter with the latest AI technology advancements. Subscribe now to get the Fox News Artificial Intelligence Newsletter in your inbox.

AI ARMS RACE: China, US duel to see who can produce the first killer military robots. Continue reading…

ET OR AI?: Experts split over if star gazers should seek aliens or new tech. Continue reading…

HUMANS VS AI: Demand for human freelance writers grows amid rise of AI. Continue reading…

SMART WEAPONS: 5 ways AI is leveling the battlefield. Continue reading…

AUTOMATION ACCELERANT: AI coming for blue-collar jobs. Continue reading…

SUPERIOR GLOBAL FORCE: Experts say AI will be critical to US keeping the edge on tomorrow's battlefields. Continue reading…

WNBA GROWTH: WNBA franchise taps AI-backed technology amid unprecedented growth. Continue reading…

PRO-HAMAS BOTS: Cyabra finds 25% of pro-Hamas social media accounts are fake. Continue reading…

RUNAWAY EMISSIONS: AI's power consumption could stress electrical grid and damage climate. Continue reading…

CREATIVE AI TOOLS: Adobe unveils new Firefly generative AI tools. Continue reading…



FOLLOW FOX NEWS ON SOCIAL MEDIA

Facebook

Instagram

YouTube

Twitter

LinkedIn

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTERS

Fox News First

Fox News Opinion

Fox News Lifestyle

Fox News Autos

Fox News Health

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS

Fox News

Fox Business

Fox Weather

Fox Sports

Tubi

WATCH FOX NEWS ONLINE

Fox News Go

STREAM FOX NATION

Fox Nation

Stay up to date on the latest AI technology advancements and learn about the challenges and opportunities AI presents now and for the future with Fox News here.