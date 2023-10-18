Expand / Collapse search
Artificial Intelligence Newsletter

Fox News AI Newsletter: China, US race to unleash killer AI robot soldiers as military power hangs in balance

Stay up to date on the latest AI technology advancements and learn about the challenges and opportunities AI presents

By Fox News Staff Fox News
Published
close
WATCH LIVE: Artificial Intelligence on the battlefield in the hot seat on Capitol Hill Video

WATCH LIVE: Artificial Intelligence on the battlefield in the hot seat on Capitol Hill

House Armed Services Committee holds hearing on the Department of Defense using AI.

AI ARMS RACE: China, US duel to see who can produce the first killer military robots. Continue reading…

ET OR AI?: Experts split over if star gazers should seek aliens or new tech. Continue reading…

A row of satellites.

National Astronomy Observatory, Socorro, New Mexico. (Photo by: Joe Sohm/Visions of America/Universal Images)

HUMANS VS AI: Demand for human freelance writers grows amid rise of AI. Continue reading… 

SMART WEAPONS: 5 ways AI is leveling the battlefield. Continue reading…

Air Force MQ-9 Reaper Drone

An MQ-9 Reaper remotely piloted aircraft (RPA) flies by during a training mission at Creech Air Force Base on Nov. 17, 2015, in Indian Springs, Nevada. (Isaac Brekken/Getty Images)

AUTOMATION ACCELERANT: AI coming for blue-collar jobs. Continue reading…

SUPERIOR GLOBAL FORCE: Experts say AI will be critical to US keeping the edge on tomorrow's battlefields. Continue reading… 

WNBA GROWTH: WNBA franchise taps AI-backed technology amid unprecedented growth. Continue reading…

PRO-HAMAS BOTS: Cyabra finds 25% of pro-Hamas social media accounts are fake. Continue reading…

RUNAWAY EMISSIONS: AI's power consumption could stress electrical grid and damage climate. Continue reading…

CREATIVE AI TOOLS: Adobe unveils new Firefly generative AI tools. Continue reading…
 

Stay up to date on the latest AI technology advancements and learn about the challenges and opportunities AI presents now and for the future with Fox News here.

