Artificial Intelligence

Fox News AI Newsletter: How artificial intelligence is reshaping modern warfare

Stay up to date on the latest AI technology advancements and learn about the challenges and opportunities AI presents now and for the future

By Fox News Staff Fox News
Published
Artificial intelligence can be used for 'stalker-type purposes,' said Kevin Baragona, a founder of DeepAI.org

AI used as tool to stalk unsuspecting victims (Fox News)

Welcome to Fox News’ Artificial Intelligence newsletter with the latest AI technology advancements.

IN TODAY’S NEWSLETTER:

- How artificial intelligence is reshaping modern warfare
- Sebastian Maniscalco admits AI makes a guy who writes like ‘Rocky Balboa’ sound like he ‘went to Yale’
- Researchers create AI-powered sarcasm detector

NEXT-GEN BATTLE: Modern warfare is changing rapidly, and harnessing artificial intelligence is key to staying ahead of America’s adversaries.

Pentagon illustration

Modern warfare is rapidly changing — and artificial intelligence may only speed up that process. (istock)

TECHNICALLY SPEAKING: Comedian Sebastian Maniscalco isn’t sure what to make of artificial intelligence in the industry

FUNNY BOT: A team of university researchers in the Netherlands says they've developed an artificial intelligence (AI) platform that can recognize sarcasm, according to a new report.

AI letters

AI (artificial intelligence) letters are placed on a computer motherboard in this illustration taken on June 23, 2023.  (REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration)

'OUTCOMPETE CHINA': A bipartisan group of U.S. senators on Wednesday joined in a call to boost American funding of artificial intelligence research.

'MACHINE LEARNING': The widespread use of artificial intelligence tools has many workers concerned that the rapidly-evolving technology will eventually result in them losing their job, and one expert says that is a real concern — but not in the way some might expect.

Ukraine Drone training

A recruit of the 1st Separate Mechanized Battalion ‘Da Vinci Wolves’ named after Dmytro Kotsiubailo trains and learns to work with FPV strike drones while undergoing five-day training at a military outdoor firing range on March 12, 2024, in central Ukraine. After training, recruits can join the Armed Forces of Ukraine to defend Ukraine in the war started in 2014 and escalated during the full-scale Russian invasion in 2022.  (Valentyna Polishchuk/Global Images Ukraine via Getty Images)

AI AT WAR: The world may end up breaking into tech alliances as a guiding political issue in the years to come, according to a retired American serviceman-turned-novelist as detailed in his new book. 

