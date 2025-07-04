Fox News AI Newsletter: Amazing breakthrough for paralyzed man who can't speak

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

- Paralyzed man speaks and sings with AI brain-computer interface

- Robots are taking over Uber Eats deliveries. Is your city next?

- Republicans scrap deal in 'big, beautiful bill' to lower restrictions on states' AI regulations

VOICE BREAKTHROUGH: When someone loses the ability to speak because of a neurological condition like ALS, the impact goes far beyond words. It touches every part of daily life, from sharing a joke with family to simply asking for help. Now, thanks to a team at the University of California, Davis, there's a new brain-computer interface (BCI) system that's opening up real-time, natural conversation for people who can't speak. This technology isn't just about converting thoughts into text. Instead, it translates the brain signals that would normally control the muscles used for speech, allowing users to "talk" and even "sing" through a computer, almost instantly.

JOBS ON THE LINE: If you've ordered food on Uber Eats recently, you may have seen a delivery robot instead of a human driver. Uber has partnered with Avride to bring autonomous robots to the streets. They already operate in several U.S. cities, and your area could be next.

'NOT ACCEPTABLE': A deal that had been reached between Sens. Marsha Blackburn, R-Tenn., and Ted Cruz, R-Texas, over how states can regulate artificial intelligence has been pulled from President Donald Trump's "big, beautiful" bill.

OFFLINE BRAIN POWER: Google DeepMind has introduced a powerful on-device version of its Gemini Robotics AI. This new system allows robots to complete complex tasks without relying on a cloud connection. Known as Gemini Robotics On-Device, the model brings Gemini's advanced reasoning and control capabilities directly into physical robots. It is designed for fast, reliable performance in places with poor or no internet connectivity, making it ideal for real-world, latency-sensitive environments.

SAVE OUR CHILDREN: When my 16-year-old son Mason was going through a painful breakup, he did what many kids of his generation do: He turned to TikTok. Mason used the social media site to search for positive affirmations and inspirational quotes. Instead, TikTok’s algorithm sent him the most horrific content urging suicide and self-harm. In November 2022, Mason took his own life.

PRIVACY NIGHTMARE: Meta’s new AI chatbot is getting personal, and it might be sharing more than you realize. A recent app update introduced a "Discover" feed that makes user-submitted chats public, complete with prompts and AI responses. Some of those chats include everything from legal troubles to medical conditions, often with names and profile photos still attached. The result is a privacy nightmare in plain sight.

MAN VS MACHINE: As sixth-generation fighter programs ramp up, military insiders are divided over whether future warplanes need pilots at all. The Pentagon is pouring billions into next-generation aircraft, pushing the boundaries of stealth and speed. But as America eyes a future of air dominance, one question looms large: Should Americans still be risking their lives in the cockpit?

