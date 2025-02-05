Fox News AI Newsletter: AI takes big step forward with 3D-printed shoe

Welcome to Fox News’ Artificial Intelligence newsletter with the latest AI technology advancements.

- World's first AI-designed, 3D-printed shoe wants to be the next Crocs

- Trump's AI czar flags report questioning DeepSeek's cost of developing AI models

- Wheeled wonder robot dog shows off crazy dance moves in all kinds of tough terrain

INNOVATIVE STEP FORWARD: Syntilay, a startup with a sparkle in its eye and artificial intelligence on its mind, has just unveiled what it claims to be the world's first entirely AI-designed and 3D-printed shoe.

SETTING THE RECORD STRAIGHT: President Donald Trump's artificial intelligence czar, David Sacks, is pointing to evidence that China's DeepSeek AI startup spent a lot more money developing its models than has been reported.

ROBOT’S GOT MOVES: Deep Robotics, a Chinese robotics firm , recently unveiled its latest innovation in quadruped robotics, the Lynx.

SPUTNIK MOMENT: If you care about national security, artificial intelligence (AI) or the index funds in your retirement account, you have likely heard of DeepSeek. Chinese AI model DeepSeek’s release late January caused a $969 billion stock market selloff and prompted responses from AI leaders like President Donald Trump, NVIDIA, venture capitalist Marc Andreessen and OpenAI CEO Sam Altman.

AUTONOMOUS BIG RIGS: Are you ready to share the road with massive semi-trucks cruising down the highways next to you without a human driver? Well, that is one step closer, thanks to the groundbreaking partnership between Kodiak Robotics and Atlas Energy Solutions. These innovative companies have just pulled off something incredible. They successfully launched the first-ever commercial driverless trucking operation.

