FCC fines Sprint $7.5 million in Do Not Call settlement

The Federal Communications Commission says Sprint will pay $7.5 million in the largest Do Not Call settlement to date for making unwanted telemarketing calls and sending texts to consumers.

The FCC said Monday that Sprint will also put a two-year plan in place to make sure it complies with commission requirements designed to prevent people from receiving unwanted marketing calls.

The settlement follows an earlier one in 2011 in which Sprint paid $400,000 due to similar complaints.

Sprint Corp. says the issues with Do Not Call were due to "technical and inadvertent human errors," which the company reported to the FCC. The company based in Overland Park, Kansas, also says that it has made "significant" capital investments to improve its Do Not Call/text oversight and compliance.