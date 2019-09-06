Facebook targeted in antitrust probe led by New York Attorney General

New York Attorney General Letitia James is leading a bipartisan coalition of attorneys general in an antitrust investigation into Facebook for alleged antitrust activity.

“I’m launching an investigation into Facebook to determine whether their actions endangered consumer data, reduced the quality of consumers’ choices, or increased the price of advertising,” James tweeted Friday.

James said she is leading a coalition that includes the attorneys general of Colorado, Florida, Iowa, Nebraska, North Carolina, Ohio, Tennessee and the District of Columbia.

The U.S. Justice Department announced in July that it was opening a sweeping antitrust investigation of Big Tech. Although it did not name any specific companies, it's widely assumed the companies in question are Facebook, Google, Amazon and Apple.

The Justice Department said it was investigating whether online platforms have hurt competition, suppressed innovation or otherwise harmed consumers.

A number of tech giants are in the antitrust spotlight at the moment. The House Judiciary Committee is also conducting an antitrust probe into Facebook, Amazon and Apple.

Earlier this week, the Washington Post reported that Google is set to be targeted in a new antitrust probe by state attorneys general.

Facebook has also felt the shockwaves from a scandal that saw the personal information of as many as 87 million users shared with political data-mining firm Cambridge Analytica.

Facebook has not responded to a Fox News request for comment on this story.

