Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2019 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Big Tech Backlash
Published

Facebook employees caught posting 5-star Portal reviews on Amazon

Frank Miles
By Frank Miles | Fox News
Facebook employees were caught writing glowing reviews of the Facebook Portal on Amazon. (Facebook)

Facebook employees were caught writing glowing reviews of the Facebook Portal on Amazon. (Facebook)

The primary purpose of the Facebook Portal is to let you make the types of video calls you can already make on Facebook’s Messenger app. The Portal is part of a new category of gadgets best described as screens for making video calls, listening to music and responding to voice commands for tasks you can also do on your phone, and are meant to rest at a fixed location in your living room, kitchen or, gasp, your bedroom.

An Amazon user named Tim Chappell said in his review that he paid $1,150 to buy four Portals and one Portal Plus “on a chance” right before Thanksgiving — although he isn’t a big Facebook user.

“I would recommend this product to anyone who has a family or friends that they enjoy staying in contact with,” Chappell wrote. “So much better than just a plain phone call.”

A new study asked how much money it would take to give up Facebook for a year, no dinner pictures or stalking your exVideo

Chappell actually is a Facebook employee.

IS '10-YEAR CHALLENGE' MEME A CREEPY FACIAL RECOGNITION GAMBIT?

The same as a few others who work at Facebook and used their real, full names as they posted 5-star reviews for the Facebook devices.

The reviews were first reported by The New York Times tech columnist Kevin Roose who tweeted the controversy.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

VP AR/VR at Facebook Andrew Bosworth tweeted Thursday that Facebook told its employees that “we, unequivocally, DO NOT want Facebook employees to engage in leaving reviews for the products that we sell to Amazon.”

Lara Sasken Lindenbaum, a Facebook spokeswoman, told Fox News via email Thursday night: “All employees have removed their Amazon reviews as we asked them to.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Frank Miles is a reporter and editor covering geopolitics, military, crime, technology and sports for FoxNews.com. His email is Frank.Miles@foxnews.com.