Diver finds GoPro containing last glimpse of man who drowned in 2017, returns 'priceless' footage to his kin

A diver was intrigued to find a sunken GoPro near a Tennessee waterfall. But when he accessed the footage on the device, he realized that he had a “priceless” record of a man who tragically drowned at the site two years ago.

WSB-TV reports that the camera had recorded the final moments of 22-year-old Richard L. Ragland III of Sandy Springs, Ga., who drowned at the site in 2017. The video shows Ragland and his friends playing in the water near the waterfall.

The New York Times reports that Ragland, who was a National Guardsman, drowned in June 2017 near the waterfall in Foster Falls State Park. A diver and a YouTuber who goes by Rich Aloha, found the GoPro on July 27, according to the report. Aloha, who was aware of Ragland’s drowning, retrieved the SD card from the camera and when he viewed the footage, realized what it was. He then tracked down Ragland's parents in Georgia and personally returned the SD card to them.

“My heart breaks for the family and friends of Richard L Ragland III I'm beyond amazed that God used me as a vessel for His glory to return such a priceless GoPro to the family!!! #Miracles happen and #Prayers really do get answered!,” he wrote in a Facebook post.

In the video, Ragland, who is brandishing a selfie stick while enjoying the water with two friends, says: “This is what life is all about, being with brothers and sisters – we livin’ life!”

“What we’ve seen so far is Rich being Rich, living life to the fullest,” Ragland’s mother, Robin McRear, told WSB-TV.

