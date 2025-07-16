Could underwater living be the next frontier for human habitats

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

As the world faces environmental challenges and seeks new opportunities, the idea of underwater living is gaining serious momentum.

While lunar and Martian colonies make headlines, scientists and engineers are turning their attention to the ocean floor, a mysterious and untapped frontier much closer to home.

The history of underwater living

Underwater habitats are not a new concept. In the 1960s, Jacques Cousteau built and lived in underwater modules, proving that humans could survive beneath the waves for short periods. Since 2001, NASA has been sending researchers to the Aquarius Reef Base off Florida's coast. There, they live and work for up to two weeks about 65 feet below the surface.

How technology is advancing underwater living

Recent advances are making long-term underwater living a real possibility. British company DEEP is developing two modular habitats designed for extended stays. These habitats use advanced manufacturing methods such as Wire Arc Additive Manufacturing to build strong, efficient structures. These innovations help the units withstand the intense pressure of the deep sea.

Can humans thrive underwater?

Living underwater is not easy. Humans need oxygen, sunlight and stable pressure. Yet, history shows we can adapt to extreme environments. For instance, astronauts have lived on the International Space Station for over a year at a time, dealing with challenges similar to those found underwater.

Even so, recent experiments are encouraging. German engineer Rudiger Koch spent 120 days in a submerged capsule without health issues. Likewise, Professor Joseph Dituri lived 100 days underwater and emerged healthier, with better sleep, reduced cholesterol and even a younger biological age.

Vanguard underwater habitat: DEEP’s prototype for ocean living

The Vanguard underwater habitat is DEEP's innovative engineering prototype for advancing underwater living. Vanguard is a compact underwater module designed for short-term missions that can support three people at most. It lets DEEP test new designs and technologies in real-world conditions. It also helps the company gather valuable user feedback.

How the Vanguard underwater habitat is built and tested

The development of the Vanguard underwater habitat starts with dry assembly. All parts, including the wet porch and pressure vessel, are built, tested and put together on land. Then, the team conducts dry testing by pressurizing the vessel with air to check for leaks and confirm it can maintain the necessary ambient pressure.

After that, dockside testing begins. The habitat is placed in water beside a dock for gradual submersion, which makes it easy to test for water-tightness and electrical safety.

Finally, the team conducts full underwater testing. In this phase, Vanguard operates on the seafloor and receives air, power, water, and communications from the surface. This final step offers key feedback on how people live and work in the habitat, helping DEEP improve Vanguard and design the larger Sentinel system.

Why the Vanguard underwater habitat matters

Success with the Vanguard underwater habitat will demonstrate what's achievable for underwater missions. It can reduce time, cost and weather risk for deep-sea operations. Moreover, it can unlock new discoveries beneath the waves.

Sentinel: Extended underwater living

The larger Sentinel subsea habitat system offers comfortable living quarters, research facilities and panoramic views. It supports stays of up to 28 days at depths reaching 656 feet. By keeping researchers in a "saturated" state, DEEP reduces the risk of decompression sickness. This allows for longer and safer underwater residencies. According to the company's website, Sentinel is scheduled to be in the water by the end of 2027.

These habitats will help scientists study both the ocean and the effects of extended underwater living. Ultimately, they mark an important milestone toward a permanent human presence beneath the sea.

Kurt's key takeaways

The ocean presents both immense challenges and incredible opportunities. As innovation continues, underwater living could become our next great frontier. We may soon witness the rise of permanent ocean habitats and with them, discoveries that transform our understanding of life on Earth.

Would you be willing to trade sunlight to live beneath the sea? Let us know by writing us at Cyberguy.com/Contact.

