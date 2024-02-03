Could a parking robot mean the end of fighting for a parking space?

We've all been there.

You're in a parking lot looking for a spot, but you can’t find a single space. You circle around, hoping for someone to leave, but no luck.

You start to feel annoyed and stressed. Wouldn’t it be nice if there was a better way to park your car? Well, there is.

Meet Parkie, the parking robot that could mean the end of fighting for a parking space in the future.

How does the parking robot work?

Parkie is a sleek. 3.5-inch-high flat autonomous mobile robot (AMR) that can park your car for you. It can drive on its own and avoid any obstacles or gaps in the parking lot. It also can sense everything around it and find the best place for your car.

Parkie operates by crawling under your parked car, lifting it and autonomously moving it. It precisely measures distances to transport your car to different locations or return it directly to you. It can use any space available, without needing any extra equipment or systems.

And get this: The parking robot can even identify the license plate of your vehicle and recognize and judge the size, weight and shape of your car. It can also make your parking easier and faster by letting you use a mobile app to track your car, book a spot and ask for a pickup.

The parking robot uses four technologies to perform its tasks

1. Autonomous Driving Technology: Parkie can navigate the parking lot by using a combination of sensors, cameras, radars and lidars. It can also communicate with other Parkies and the parking management system to coordinate its actions and avoid collisions.

2. Vehicle Recognition Technology: Parkie can identify the license plate, size, weight and shape of your car by using deep learning algorithms and image processing techniques. It can also adjust its lifting mechanism to fit different types of vehicles.

3. Lifting and Moving Technology: Parkie can lift and move your car by using a specially designed platform that can measure the distance and angle precisely. It can also use a hydraulic system to control the pressure and balance of the platform.

4. Mobile App Technology: Parkie can make your parking easier and faster by letting you use a mobile app to track your car, book a spot, and ask for a pickup. You can also pay for the parking service through the app. The app can also provide you with information and feedback about Parkie and the parking lot.

What benefits does the parking robot offer?

Parkie has benefits for both you and the parking lot owners. First of all, Parkie can make more room for more cars by moving them around in the parking lot. It can fit up to 30% more cars than usual. This means that a parking lot with around 1,300 parking spaces can offer about 390 more spaces.

It can also save money and trouble by replacing human valets with robot skills. This helps avoid accidents and damages that can happen when people drive or park cars. Lastly, it can make your parking easier, faster and less stressful by letting you use a mobile app to park your car. This means more convenience for you and fewer worries about finding and paying for a parking space.

Who developed the parking robot?

Parkie was developed by HL Mando, a company that has decades of experience in autonomous driving technology and vehicle manufacturing. Parkie has been tested and proven in real-world scenarios, such as office buildings, where it can handle the constant flow of different vehicles.

Is this parking robot the future of parking?

Parkie is definitely one solution to our parking problems, especially in big cities where space is limited. The company also says Parkie can adapt to different settings and scenarios, such as shopping malls, airports, hotels and hospitals, to provide customized and optimal parking services. Another plus is that the robot can integrate with existing systems and infrastructure, such as parking equipment, building management and payment systems.

Kurt's key takeaways

Parking can be a hassle. We all know that. But it doesn’t have to be. With Parkie, the parking robot, you can save time, money and stress by letting it find a parking space for you. Just think of the time you'll save by not having to drive around looking for a spot. Sign me up.

