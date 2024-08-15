Could these exoskeleton 'powered pants' make outdoor activities easier in the future?

Do you wish you could hike with less exertion, muscle fatigue and joint discomfort?

Your dreams might just be coming true.

Skip, a start-up born from Google's secretive X Labs, has partnered with outdoor clothing giant Arc'teryx to bring us the MO/GO, a high-tech exoskeleton disguised as rugged hiking pants.

What's so special about these pants?

Imagine feeling 30 pounds lighter while tackling that steep trail. The MO/GO system can boost your leg strength by up to 40%, making those uphill climbs a breeze. But it doesn't stop there. These smart pants also support your knees on the way down, potentially saving you from that dreaded post-hike soreness.

The MO/GO, which stands for Mountain/Goat, is a hybrid soft/rigid exoskeleton integrated into a pair of rugged-looking outdoor pants. Its knee-joint motors provide assistance to your quads and hamstrings during up and downhill walks or hikes, significantly reducing muscle fatigue.

The outer pant: Comfort meets rugged design

The MO/GO isn't just about the tech. It's also about looking good on the trail. The outer pant is designed for both comfort and style, neatly organizing all the device's elements and positioning them perfectly on your body. Built to withstand even the most rugged adventures, these pants are ready for whatever nature throws your way.

Ultralight carbon fiber cuffs

At the heart of the MO/GO system are ultralight carbon fiber cuffs. These aren't just for show. They efficiently transfer power from the motor to your leg, maximizing the benefit as you walk. Engineered for breathability and comfort, these cuffs snugly hug your leg while remaining adjustable for the perfect fit.

Powerful yet compact knee motors

The real stars of the show are the compact motors located at the knee. These powerhouses give you a boost as you walk by augmenting your quadricep and hamstring muscles. They not only provide that extra "horsepower" but also absorb the impact of each step on your knee joints. The best part? They can instantly snap on when you need support and snap off when you don't.

Long-lasting battery to keep you powered up

Are you worried about running out of juice midhike? Fear not. The MO/GO's battery lasts for over three hours of continuous uphill walking at maximum assistance. Plus, it recharges automatically during downhill walking – talk about efficiency. For those extra-long adventures, you can quickly swap out the battery on the go for extended range.

User-friendly interface

The MO/GO keeps things simple with a minimalist interface. You get full control over your level of support without any complicated settings to distract you from your surroundings. Just remember three buttons: on/off, more assistance, and less assistance. That's all you need to conquer any trail.

Smart movement software: Learning with every step

Perhaps the most impressive feature is the MO/GO's movement software. Trained on the world's biggest mountains, it can handle any terrain you encounter. It adapts in real-time to changes in your activity and walking style and even learns your preferences over time, becoming increasingly helpful with each step you take.

The brains behind the brawn

The story of Skip's creation is as fascinating as the technology itself. Kathryn Zealand, the project's mastermind, faced a tough decision when Google's parent company, Alphabet, started tightening its belt. Rather than letting her passion project die, she spun off Skip as an independent startup.

Zealand's journey wasn't easy. When Alphabet began cutting resources at X Labs, she realized her project wouldn't thrive within the company. Determined to bring her vision to life, she secured $6 million in funding and established Skip Innovations Inc. as an independent startup. This included purchasing the intellectual property rights from Google. Zealand raised funds through outside investors and grants, ensuring her project could continue to develop and innovate independently.

Not just for hardcore hikers

While the MO/GO pants are perfect for outdoor enthusiasts, Zealand sees a broader future for this technology. During development, they've already helped people with mobility issues accomplish feats they thought were impossible, like a woman who climbed stairs twice in quick succession after 25 years of being unable to do so. Skip is even conducting clinical trials for conditions like Parkinson's, hinting at potential medical applications down the road.

Important note: Not a medical device

However, it's crucial to note that despite its potential, the MO/GO is not currently classified as a medical device. As Skip clearly states on its website, "THE MO/GO™ IS NOT A MEDICAL DEVICE AND HAS NOT YET BEEN CLEARED BY THE FDA." As with any new technology, potential users should consult with healthcare professionals if they have any concerns about using such a device.

The price of innovation

Now, here's the catch: Cutting-edge tech doesn't come cheap. At launch, a pair of MO/GO pants will set you back $4,500. But don't worry, if you're just curious to try them out, Skip plans to offer rentals for around $80 a day in popular hiking spots like the Grand Canyon.

It's worth noting that cheaper alternatives are available, particularly from Chinese manufacturers. While Skip focuses on knee-joint assistance for activities like climbing stairs and inclines, Chinese manufacturers like Dnsys provide more affordable alternatives. The Dnsys X1 exoskeleton , for example, targets hip-joint support and is available for under $1,000.

Skip says its focus is on knee-joint assistance because users most commonly express discomfort in relation to knee-related activities like stairs and inclines. This price difference reflects varying design philosophies and target applications in the growing field of assistive wearable technology.

What people are saying about MO/GO pants

Skip features testimonials on its website from users like 65-year-old Beth, who says, "It’s not just about making it where I want to go but having the confidence that I’ll always make it back." Similarly, 71-year-old Peter says, "I can’t remember the last time my knees felt this good."

Kurt's key takeaways

The MO/GO powered pants are shaking up the world of wearable tech, and they might just revolutionize how we think about hiking gear. By combining the expertise of a tech startup with the outdoor know-how of Arc'teryx, Skip has created a product that could truly change the game for hikers and outdoor enthusiasts. While the current price point may be a barrier for many, it's worth remembering that new technologies often start expensive before becoming more accessible. If Skip can deliver on its promises of increased mobility and reduced fatigue, we might see these powered pants become a common sight on trails in the coming years.

