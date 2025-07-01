Costco’s EV charging move signals major shift

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Costco has always been a go-to destination for bulk groceries, electronics and even gas.

Now, the retailer is making headlines by bringing fast, reliable EV charging to its parking lots.

With electric vehicles becoming more popular and over a million new EVs registered in 2024 alone, the need for convenient charging options has never been greater. Costco EV charging stations are stepping up to meet this demand, offering a seamless way for drivers to power up while they shop.

Costco partners with Electric Era to bring fast EV charging to stores

In a move that's turning heads, Costco partnered with Electric Era, a startup founded by former SpaceX engineers, to install ultra-fast charging stations at select locations. The North Port, Florida, warehouse was among the first to benefit, with six fast chargers installed in just 54 days-an impressive turnaround in an industry where installations can take months or even years. These chargers deliver up to 200 kWh, allowing most EVs to reach 80% charge in just 20 to 60 minutes. That's enough time to shop for groceries, grab a slice of pizza and return to a car ready for the road.

How Costco EV charging stations work and what makes them unique

Costco EV charging stations stand out for several reasons. They offer fast charging, which means less waiting and more time for shopping, and their battery-backed system minimizes the need for major grid upgrades, allowing installations to be completed more quickly and efficiently. These stations are also highly reliable, boasting over 98% uptime and more than 90% session reliability, so EV drivers can count on them to keep moving.

The chargers themselves are user-friendly, equipped with both CCS and NACS connectors, 24/7 monitoring, automatic fault detection, over-the-air updates, and even integration with Costco's loyalty program. Large screens at the stations display promotions and store information, making the experience even more engaging. By strategically placing these chargers at popular warehouse locations, Costco not only offers greater convenience for drivers, but also encourages customers to spend more time in-store, benefiting both shoppers and the retailer.

Costco expands EV charging access through Electrify America partnership

Costco isn't stopping with Electric Era. The retailer has also teamed up with Electrify America to roll out DC fast chargers at select locations in California, Colorado and Florida. These stations deliver up to 350 kW and are compatible with nearly all EV makes and models, making them a practical option for a wide range of drivers.

The future of EV charging at Costco: Nationwide expansion on the horizon

With over 500 warehouses across the U.S., Costco has the potential to dramatically expand the nation's fast-charging infrastructure. If the North Port pilot proves successful, thousands of new charging stalls could pop up nationwide, making EV ownership easier and more appealing.

Kurt's key takeaways

Costco EV charging stations are more than just a convenience; they're a glimpse into the future of retail and transportation. By integrating fast, reliable charging with the everyday shopping experience, Costco is helping to drive America's transition to electric vehicles, one parking lot at a time.

Is Costco quietly becoming one of the most powerful players in America's EV revolution, or should it be betting on other fuels instead? Let us know by writing to us at Cyberguy.com/Contact .

