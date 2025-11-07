Connecticut man loses life savings in crypto scam

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

When Joe A. from Shelton, Conn., received a text about a crypto investment opportunity, he thought it was his chance to rebuild after a divorce. Instead, he lost every dollar he had. Joe's story is a heartbreaking reminder of how easy it is to fall for an online investment scam that promises quick success and easy money.

Joe has allowed Cyberguy to tell his powerful story so that others can learn from his experience and protect themselves from similar scams. Here is how it all went down and how you can protect yourself from falling into the same trap.

How the online investment scam began

In August, Joe got a message from a company calling itself "ZAP Solutions." They promised that if he invested $30,000, he'd soon have $368,000 in returns. It sounded like a smart move. Like many victims, Joe believed the pitch because it seemed professional and legitimate.

But soon, he was led deeper into a trap. Each "short-term investment" required another wire transfer. Before he knew it, Joe had sent every penny, his 401K, IRA, and other investments.

When the investment scam fell apart

The moment Joe was locked out of his account, panic set in. The scammers demanded more money to "reactivate" it. By the end, Joe had lost $228,000.

His mother, Carol, was devastated when she found out.

"I was shocked," she said. "He showed us the screenshots, the messages, he emptied everything."

Joe and his family filed a police report with local authorities and contacted the FBI. But according to officers, recovery is unlikely.

"They told us there's no way to get it back," Carol said. "These cyber stalkers move the money too fast."

The bigger picture: Online investment scams are rising

Joe's story isn't unique. The FBI reports that cyber criminals have stolen more than $50 billion from Americans in just five years. Scammers prey on emotion, targeting people who are hopeful, lonely, or in transition.

"If it seems too good to be true, it probably is," Joe said, stating a phrase we all should remember.

How to protect yourself from online investment scams

Staying safe starts with awareness and consistent action. Cybercriminals are getting more creative, so protecting your finances means staying alert every step of the way. Follow these proven steps to safeguard your accounts and identity.

1) Research before you invest

Always verify any investment opportunity before sending money. Look up the company through official government or financial websites, such as the SEC's Investment Adviser Public Disclosure database or FINRA's BrokerCheck. Read reviews, confirm licenses and search for scam alerts online.

2) Be suspicious of unsolicited messages and use strong antivirus software

If a text, email or social media message promises high returns, stop and think. Legitimate firms never cold-contact people about investment offers. Delete suspicious messages immediately and never click on links from unknown sources. Install and regularly update strong antivirus software on all your devices. This can block phishing attempts, malicious downloads, and fake investment platforms designed to steal your data.

The best way to safeguard yourself from malicious links that install malware, potentially accessing your private information, is to have strong antivirus software installed on all your devices. This protection can also alert you to phishing emails and ransomware scams, keeping your personal information and digital assets safe.

3) Check email addresses and website domains

Scammers often use domains that look almost identical to real ones. Double-check for misspellings, extra letters or unusual web extensions like ".co" or ".biz." If you're unsure, search for the official company site separately in your browser.

4) Never wire money to strangers

Once you wire money to a scammer, recovery is nearly impossible. Never send money to someone you've only met online, even if they claim to represent a reputable company. Always confirm payment details through verified sources.

5) Talk to a trusted financial advisor

Before you invest large sums, get a second opinion from a licensed financial advisor. A professional can spot red flags and unrealistic promises that you might overlook.

6) Use a data removal service

Protect your personal information by using a data removal or privacy service that scrubs your phone number, address and other details from people-search sites. This reduces the chance of scammers finding and targeting you.

While no service can guarantee the complete removal of your data from the Internet, a data removal service is really a smart choice. They aren't cheap, and neither is your privacy. These services do all the work for you by actively monitoring and systematically erasing your personal information from hundreds of websites. It's what gives me peace of mind and has proven to be the most effective way to erase your personal data from the internet. By limiting the information available, you reduce the risk of scammers cross-referencing data from breaches with information they might find on the dark web, making it harder for them to target you.

7) Enroll in an identity theft protection service

If scammers have your personal details, they could try to open credit cards or loans in your name. Enrolling in a reputable identity theft protection service adds another layer of security by monitoring your credit and alerting you to suspicious activity.

Identity theft companies can monitor personal information like your Social Security Number (SSN), phone number and email address, and alert you if it is being sold on the dark web or being used to open an account. They can also assist you in freezing your bank and credit card accounts to prevent further unauthorized use by criminals.

8) Report suspicious activity immediately

If you believe you've been targeted or scammed, act fast. Contact your local police department, your bank and file a report with the FBI's Internet Crime Complaint Center (IC3). Quick action can sometimes limit further loss or help investigators trace the fraud.

Kurt's key takeaways

Joe's story is painful, but it's also powerful. His honesty may stop someone else from losing everything. Online scams thrive when people stay silent, but sharing stories like Joe's helps others stay alert. So before you trust anyone promising quick profits online, take a pause, verify everything and remember Joe's story because one moment of caution could save you from a lifetime of regret.

Have you ever received an investment offer that seemed too good to be true? Let us know by writing to us at Cyberguy.com.

