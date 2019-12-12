City of Pensacola hit by ransomware attack

The city of Pensacola, Fla. is still grappling with the impact of a ransomware attack over the weekend.

City spokesperson Kaycee Lagarde confirmed on Tuesday that it was ransomware. The news was first reported in the Pensacola News Journal.

Escambia County Commissioner Jeff Bergosh described the response to the attack in a blog, which was posted with permission of the City of Pensacola's IT Department.

The response included disabling network connections and turning off access to personal email and social media accounts, according to Bergosh’s post.

The county also notified the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) and elevated antivirus protection, according to Bergosh’s post.

As of Wednesday evening, "systems and servers were coming back online after city IT staff have ensured they're free of the malicious software that infected the city's network starting early Saturday," according to the News Journal.

In a ransomware attack, critical data and files are encrypted and locked, blocking access, until a ransom is paid.

“Maze” Ransomware the attacker?

The News Journal said the ransomware attack “appeared to be using the same software as an attack against Allied Universal” – a security company that has an office in Pensacola.

Cybersecurity site BleepingComputer identified it as Maze Ransomware and said that the operators behind Maze claimed responsibility for the cyberattack and have demanded a $1,000,000 ransom for a decryptor.

BleepingComputer added that the Maze operators claimed it is “not affiliated with the recent shooting at NAS Pensacola.” That shooting took place on Friday at the Naval Air Station Pensacola, when three people were fatally shot.

In the case of Allied Universal, the ransomware attack was especially pernicious because data was stolen in addition to files being encrypted.

“Both state audits and academic studies have indicated that governments do a poor job of managing their cybersecurity. That needs to change, and it needs to change very quickly,” Brett Callow, a spokesperson with the anti-virus company Emsisoft, told Fox News.

“In this case, it’s possible that data reported to have been stolen during the attack on Allied Universal may have enabled the attack on the city to succeed,” Callow said. “Whether or not that was the case, I cannot say, but the possibility nonetheless illustrates the need for stronger reporting requirements and better information sharing."

In the first nine months of 2019, at least 621 government entities, health care service providers and school districts, colleges and universities were affected by ransomware, Emsisoft said in a recent report.

In June, Lake City, Fla. fell victim to a Ryuk attack. The $460,000 ransom demand was covered by an insurance policy, but the city's IT director was fired. Not all data was recovered.

In May, Baltimore was hit by a strain of ransomware called RobbinHood. The city refused to pay the $76,000 demanded, but the attack caused widespread disruption of city services and property transactions.