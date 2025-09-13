This Chrome VPN extension secretly spies on you

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Browser extensions promise convenience, but some take far more than they give. A new report from Koi Security says that FreeVPN.One, a Chrome extension with more than 100,000 installs and even a "Featured" badge, has been secretly taking screenshots of users' browsing sessions.

How FreeVPN.One secretly captured your browsing

Once installed, FreeVPN.One didn't just handle VPN traffic. It silently captured screenshots of every website you visited, bank logins, private photos, sensitive documents, and sent them to servers controlled by the developer.

Even worse, the extension added permissions step by step, disguising its activity as "AI Threat Detection." What looked like a useful feature became a tool for constant background surveillance.

Why this Chrome extension threat is so dangerous

People install VPNs to protect their privacy. Instead, this extension flipped that expectation on its head. By using Chrome's <all_urls> and scripting permissions, FreeVPN.One gained access to every page you opened.

Koi Security researchers tested the extension and confirmed it captured screenshots even on trusted sites like Google Photos and Google Sheets. The developer claimed these images were not stored, but offered no proof.

Warning signs of unsafe free VPN extensions

There were red flags all along:

Awkward grammar and poorly written descriptions.

A generic Wix page as the only developer "contact."

A promise of unlimited, free VPN service with no clear business model.

While some free VPNs may work responsibly, most need a way to profit. If it isn't by charging you, it may be by selling your data.

FreeVPN.One developer's response and Google's removal

When Koi Security published its findings, the developer behind FreeVPN.One offered a partial explanation. He claimed the automatic screenshot captures were part of a "Background Scanning" feature, intended only for suspicious domains. He also said the images weren't stored, only briefly analyzed for threats.

But researchers observed screenshots taken on trusted sites like Google Photos and Google Sheets, which don't fit that explanation. When asked to provide proof of legitimacy, such as a company profile, GitHub repository, or professional contact, the developer stopped responding. The only public link tied to the extension led to a basic Wix starter page.

FreeVPN.One has been removed from the Chrome Web Store. Attempts to visit its page now return the message: "This item is not available."

While the removal reduces the risk of new downloads, it also highlights a troubling gap. The extension spent months with spyware behavior while still carrying a verified label, raising questions about how thoroughly Chrome reviews updates to featured extensions.

Steps to protect yourself from VPN extension spyware

If you've installed FreeVPN.One or any suspicious Chrome VPN extension, take these steps if you are concerned for your cybersecurity:

1) Uninstall immediately

Go to Chrome > Window > Extensions and click remove.

2) Use a trusted VPN

Stick to reliable VPN providers that have proven track records, audited policies, and transparent operations. By choosing a legitimate VPN, you take control of your privacy instead of handing it over to an anonymous developer. A reliable VPN is also essential for protecting your online privacy and ensuring a secure, high-speed connection.

3) Scan your device with strong antivirus software

Run a trusted antivirus tool to check for hidden malware. The best way to safeguard yourself from malicious links that install malware, potentially accessing your private information, is to have strong antivirus software installed on all your devices. This protection can also alert you to phishing emails and ransomware scams, keeping your personal information and digital assets safe.

4) Change your passwords

Assume anything typed or viewed could have been logged. Consider using a password manager, which securely stores and generates complex passwords, reducing the risk of password reuse.

Next, see if your passwords have been exposed in past breaches. Our #1 password manager pick includes a built-in breach scanner that checks whether your passwords have appeared in known leaks. If you discover a match, immediately change any reused passwords and secure those accounts with new, unique credentials.

5) Use a personal data removal service

Extensions like FreeVPN.One show how easily your private details can be collected and exploited. Even after uninstalling spyware, your personal information may already be circulating on data broker sites that sell your identity to marketers, scammers, and even cybercriminals. A personal data removal service can scan for your information across hundreds of broker sites and automatically request its removal. This limits how much of your data can be weaponized if it's ever exposed through an extension like this.

6) Check permissions

Before adding any extension, review what it requests. If a VPN wants access to "all websites," that's a red flag.

Kurt's key takeaways

FreeVPN.One is a reminder that "free" often comes at a hidden cost; your data. Don't assume an extension is safe just because it looks popular or carries a badge. Be critical, vet carefully, and use privacy tools backed by real companies.

Would you trade your browsing privacy for a free tool, or is it time to rethink the cost of "free"? Let us know by writing to us at Cyberguy.com/Contact

