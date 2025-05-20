Chevy makes history at Daytona 500 with first electric pace car

Chevrolet made history at the 67th Daytona 500 by introducing the 2025 Blazer EV SS as the official pace car.

This marked the first time an electric vehicle led the field at NASCAR's most iconic race, a striking symbol of how the automotive world is shifting toward electrification while still honoring its racing heritage.

The Blazer EV SS isn't just any electric SUV; it's the quickest SS model Chevrolet has ever built, and it turned heads both on and off the track.

Power and performance

The 2025 Blazer EV SS is all about performance. Thanks to its Wide Open Watts mode, the SUV sprints from 0 to 60 mph in just 3.4 seconds, delivering a staggering 615 horsepower and 650 pound-feet of torque through its dual-motor all-wheel-drive system. This level of power puts it in the same conversation as some of the fastest electric crossovers on the market, rivaling models like the Ford Mustang Mach-E GT and Tesla Model Y Performance.

Beyond straight-line speed, the Blazer EV SS features front Brembo brakes, a sport-tuned chassis and a robust 102 kWh battery pack. Despite being built for performance, it still offers an EPA-estimated 303 miles of range, so it’s just as great for your everyday drive as it is for those fun weekend adventures.

High-tech features and everyday usability

Chevrolet has packed the Blazer EV SS with advanced technology to enhance both comfort and safety. Inside, drivers are greeted by a massive 17.7-inch color touchscreen with Google built in, an 11-inch driver display, a premium Bose audio system and ambient lighting. The SUV also comes standard with Super Cruise, GM's hands-free driver assistance technology, adding an extra layer of convenience for long highway drives.

On the outside, the SS trim stands out with 22-inch machined-face aluminum wheels, a blacked-out roof and sporty illuminated accents that signal its performance pedigree.

A historic Daytona 500 and a glimpse of the future

The 2025 Daytona 500 was more than just a race; it was a showcase of Chevrolet's commitment to innovation. Alongside the Blazer EV SS pace car, Chevy unveiled the Blazer EV.R NASCAR Prototype. This all-electric prototype, built in collaboration with NASCAR and other OEM partners, is designed to explore new automotive technologies and push the boundaries of what is possible on the racetrack.

Chevrolet also paced the entire NASCAR season-opener weekend, with the Corvette Stingray leading the Xfinity Series and the Silverado RST pacing the Truck Series. Fans had the opportunity to get up close to all these vehicles at Chevrolet's displays throughout Daytona International Speedway.

Chevrolet's racing legacy continues

Chevrolet's presence at Daytona is nothing new. The brand has now paced the Daytona 500 17 times and has more wins at the Speedway than any other manufacturer. In 2024, Chevrolet swept all three NASCAR Manufacturers' Championships, underscoring its ongoing dominance in motorsports.

Kurt's key takeaways

The debut of the 2025 Chevrolet Blazer EV SS at the Daytona 500 is a milestone moment for both Chevrolet and NASCAR. It signals a future where electrification and high performance go hand in hand, blending tradition with innovation. As the Blazer EV SS led the pack this year, it's clear that the race toward an electric future is not just underway, it's picking up speed.

If NASCAR eventually switches to fully electric vehicles and the classic "roar of the engines" is replaced by EV silence, would you still be excited to watch the races, or does the sound and tradition matter too much for you to tune in? Let us know by writing us at Cyberguy.com/Contact.

