Fox News AI Newsletter: ChatGPT rewiring your brain

- ChatGPT could be silently rewiring your brain as experts urge caution for long-term use

- Tesla's newly launched robotaxi service experiences driving issues, traffic problems: report

- Salesforce boss reveals the stunning amount of work now handled by AI

BRAIN DANGER: Using ChatGPT on a long-term basis could have negative effects on brain function. That’s according to a study led by the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), which found that using a large language model (LLM) to write multiple essays over a four-month period could hamper cognitive abilities.

'ERRATIC': Videos taken this week by passengers showed Tesla robotaxis – which are Model Y vehicles with advanced software – braking suddenly, speeding, conducting improper drop-offs, entering the wrong lane and driving over a curb, according to Reuters.

'DIGITAL LABOR REVOLUTION': Salesforce CEO Marc Benioff revealed the software company uses artificial intelligence (AI) technology to perform a good deal of its work.

'FAIR USE': Two artificial intelligence development companies won in court this week against book authors' copyright lawsuits. Two federal judges in San Francisco ruled that Anthropic and Meta may use books without permission to train its artificial intelligence systems.

SMART SWING SIDEKICK: If you've ever found yourself juggling clubs, bags and gear while trying to keep your focus on your golf game, the Robera Neo might just be the solution you didn't know you needed. This AI-powered smart caddie is designed to follow you around the course, carrying your clubs effortlessly and freeing you up to concentrate on your swing.

BALANCING ACT: Congressional lawmakers on Wednesday questioned the balance between speed and safety when discussing artificial intelligence (AI) regulations and the need for the U.S. to dominate China in the race to develop the emerging technology.

TECH TAKEOVER THREAT: Buried in the budget reconciliation package recently passed by the House is a moratorium that would block every U.S. state from passing laws on artificial intelligence or automation for the next decade.

ROBOT TAKEOVER: Artificial intelligence-powered self-driving trucks are no longer a distant concept. They are quickly becoming a real solution to some of the logistics industry's biggest challenges. As supply chains face growing pressure and the driver shortage deepens across the U.S. and Europe, Plus Automation is stepping up with bold ambitions and powerful AI.

MONEY MOVES: Nvidia has boomed over the past few years amid the rise of artificial intelligence (AI), as the company designs cutting-edge AI chips.

