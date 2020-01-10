CES 2020 wrap-up: Top tech on show in Las Vegas

The Consumer Electronics Show CES 2020 had plenty of cool tech to show off. Here are some highlights.

Move a prosthetic hand with your mind: BrainCo’s prosthetic artificial intelligence-powered hand allows an amputee to make gestures and grips. The device uses electromyography sensors in the wrist to process muscle signals from the user’s arm, the company said. When available, the hand will cost $10,000 to $15,000, much cheaper than conventional devices.

Almost human chatbot: This was one of buzziest things at CES. NEON is a computer-generated human (no physical form) “with the ability to show emotions and intelligence,” according to the company, which is backed by Samsung. Think of it as a chatbot with human emotions and a humanlike ability to learn.

Ultimate racing simulator and smartphone gaming: Razer – which makes gaming PCs – wants to plunge you into the ultimate immersive gaming experience with “heave, pitch and roll movements” that recreate a real-world race car. It includes surround video with a 202-degree field of vision. Also check out the Razer Kishi, which turns your phone into a gaming machine.

Smart fitness helmet: The Livall BH51M NEO Cycling Helmet includes brake warning lights, fall detection alert, voice navigation, GPS directions via the built-in speakers, one-click to answer phone calls, and Walkie-Talkie function when riding in a group.

Brush your teeth in seconds: The Y-Brush is billed as the “10-second deep cleaning toothbrush” using sonic vibrating technology with a mouthpiece. It starts at $89.

Household water recycler: Household wastewater goes in; clean water comes out. Startup Hydraloop claims that 85 percent of household water can be recycled.

Smart grilling: Weber Connect Smart Grilling Hub sends notifications to your smartphone on food readiness countdown when it’s time to flip and serve, and doneness, e.g., medium-rare steak. Priced at $129.99.

Foldable computers are the next thing: Dell gave a taste of PCs to come, the Concept Duet and Concept Ori. The Duet is expected late this year. Foldables promise to offer twice the screen real estate of the laptop or tablet you’re using now.

Samsung S10 Lite and Galaxy Note 10 Lite: They are cheaper versions of the popular Galaxy S10 and Galaxy Note 10, with many of the features of the pricier phones but at a discount. And the two phones preview some of the design language (e.g., cameras) expected on the upcoming Galaxy S11.