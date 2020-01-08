CES: Here are the gadgets you will be using in 2020
Gadgets have a unique ability to change our lives and the latest and greatest are at the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas this week. A new smart toothbrush means fewer trips to the dentist. A pillow that gently moves your head to reduce snoring means your spouse won’t stay up all night. In 2020, new gadgets like these are designed to improve your life.
Available: TBD
While it’s not clear when this tiny rolling robot will ship, one thing is clear -- it looks amazing. The ball can control smart home devices and tell when you have completed tasks.
Available: Now
Sleep tech keeps improving, but this smart pillow doesn’t just tell you how you slept or connect to an app. It gently moves your head to encourage less snoring.
3. Colgate Plaqless Pro Smart Electric Toothbrush
Available: Later this year
Some connected toothbrushes will tell you how often you brush, but this new model tells you where to brush. A sensor knows if you have removed enough film from your teeth.
6 GADGETS FOR A MUCH SMARTER SMART HOME
Available: This year
PC gaming is back in full force, especially with the advent of e-sports. This small case is modular and compact, so you can swap out components easily.
Available: Now
This high-tech trash can sense when the garbage is overflowing and seals the bag automatically, reducing odors. Once you remove a bag, another one replaces it.
Available: Spring 2020
Smaller and less obtrusive, this new smart lock works with your phone and doesn’t require an extra hub. Instead, it connects directly to your home wireless network.
CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP
Available: February
The major new feature on this laptop is 5G service, which is rolling out nationwide in 2020. It means easier access to the Internet and connected devices.