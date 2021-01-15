Ari Fleischer slams Twitter's Dorsey for continuing to do 'damage' with account purges

Fox News contributor and former White House Press Secretary Ari Fleischer did not hold back Friday in his criticism of Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey, who was caught on leaked audio saying the company's enforcement actions will "be much bigger than just one account."

The conservative group Project Veritas released the audio, which it obtained from a purported "insider whistleblower." Fleischer reacted to the recording during an appearance on "America's Newsroom" with co-host Sandra Smith.

ARI FLEISCHER: I literally went on this device, a phone, and I put in the hashtag on Twitter #killTrump, and lots of stuff came up. So how in the world can Twitter, with a straight face, say their policy is to stop speech that promotes violence while they allow #killTrump to be on their site. The hypocrisy of Twitter is profound. The damage they’re doing to a republic in which there should be freedom, there should be speech and as much as they are a private group with a right to do this, when you exercise your right in wrongful ways you divide America. Twitter is standing now for the division of America...

America is being turned into a college campus where if you don’t adhere to the proper political orthodoxy you can be banned and silenced. This is inherently divisive and it made our nation deal with political difficulties. The society breathes. We’re allowed to talk and air our differences without being shunned. We’re no longer that type of country, I’m afraid. That’s why these types of censorship actions are so dangerous...

Why is there so much anti-Semitism on Twitter? Why is there so much threats of violence on Twitter? It is only conservative activists they target. I’m sorry, Jack, you're not allowed to muse about the damage you are doing when you continue to do the damage.