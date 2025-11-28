Apple Watch sleep score: What your number really means

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Apple added a new Sleep Score feature that gives you a single number to sum up how you slept.

It pulls data from your Apple Watch and turns it into an easy rating you can check first thing in the morning. This makes it much easier to understand your sleep without sorting through charts.

System requirements for Apple Watch Sleep Score

You need an Apple Watch running watchOS 26 or later paired with an iPhone running iOS 26 or later. This feature was tested on an iPhone 15 Pro Max and an Apple Watch Series 11. If you run older software, update your devices before you begin.

iPhone: Settings > General > Software Update > Install iOS 26

Apple Watch: Watch app > General > Software Update > Install watchOS 26

How to set up sleep tracking on your Apple Watch

It only takes a minute to get your Apple Watch and iPhone working together to monitor your nightly sleep habits. Here's how to do it:

Open the Health app on your iPhone.

Tap the Search icon in the bottom right of the screen, then choose Sleep .

in the bottom right of the screen, then choose . Tap Get Started , then tap Next if you haven't set it up before. Otherwise, click Sleep again.

, then tap if you haven't set it up before. Otherwise, click again. Scroll down to Your Schedule and click Add to set your Sleep Goal by tapping where it says BEDTIME and WAKE UP

and click to set your by tapping where it says and Choose the days you want this schedule active, then tap Add.

You can always revise it by clicking Edit.

Once your Apple Watch sleep tracking is set up in the Health app, the Sleep Score appears in both your watch and iPhone. You can view your history and see how your habits change over time.

How to check your Sleep Score on Apple Watch

You can see your Sleep Score right on your Apple Watch as soon as you wake up. The score usually appears within about fifteen minutes and gives you a quick look at how you slept. Here are the steps:

Press the Digital Crown to open your apps

to open your apps Open the Sleep app

Tap the i in the circle next to your Sleep Score once it appears. Then tap the X.

once it appears. Then tap the Use the crown to scroll down to view your Sleep Stages, Time Asleep, and Last 14 Days.

and Open the Health app on your iPhone for full charts and history (see below for steps).

This keeps everything fast and simple on your wrist while your iPhone shows the deeper breakdown.

How to check your Apple Watch sleep score on iPhone

Follow these steps to see your score each morning:

Open the Health app

Tap the search icon in the bottom right corner

in the bottom right corner Select Sleep

Tap Sleep Score

Tap Sleep Score again to view more details

again to view more details Choose Show in Charts to track your score over time

to track your score over time Pick W for weeks, M for months, or 6M for six months of history

for weeks, for months, or for six months of history Look under Levels to see how many nights fell into each score range

to see how many nights fell into each score range Select Elements to check your average duration, bedtime, and interruptions

to check your average and Tap the info icon to learn what each Sleep Score level means

How your sleep score works

Your Sleep Score is a number out of 100. Apple uses three main factors to build your final rating. Sleep duration provides up to 50 points. Bedtime consistency offers up to 30 points. Interruptions and wake-ups make up the last 20 points. These elements combine to show how close you came to your nightly sleep goals.

When Apple calculates your score, it places you into one of five levels. These levels help you understand the quality of your rest. They may not always match how you feel in the morning, but they give you a steady way to track trends over time.

Excellent Your body and mind likely received the rest needed for the day. With consistency, this level may also support long-term health.

High You may not have slept perfectly, but you got the sleep you needed. Your night was likely restorative and may still benefit your health over time.

OK An OK score often means your body and mind did not get the full amount of rest they need.

Low A low score means you did not get enough time to rest and restore.

Very Low A very low score suggests your body did not get the sleep it needs. If you see this level often, it can affect your mental and physical health.

Kurt's key takeaways

The new Sleep Score makes the Apple Watch's sleep tracking easier to read and more useful day to day. You get a clear number that shows how your routines guide your rest. If you want a quick pulse check each morning, this tool keeps things simple.

What part of your nightly routine affects your score the most? Let us know by writing to us at Cyberguy.com.

