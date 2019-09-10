Apple unveils iPhone 11 devices, touts new designs, enhanced battery life

Apple unveiled Tuesday its new iPhone 11 series at an event at the tech giant’s headquarters in Cupertino, Calif.

The iPhone 11 has a 6.1-inch liquid Retina display. The phone, which uses a next-generation A13 processor, comes with a dual camera featuring a wide and ultra-wide camera designed for landscape shots and tight spaces.

"The new iPhone 11 is simply amazing," said Apple CEO Tim Cook, during the launch event at the Steve Jobs Theater on the company's campus.

Priced at $699, the phone offers an additional hour of battery life compared to Apple's iPhone XR.

Apple also launched its new iPhone 11 Pro at Tuesday's event. The Pro devices, which are stainless steel, come with 5.8-inch and 6.5-inch Super Retina XDR displays.

The phone maker has also extended the battery life on the iPhone 11 Pro and the iPhone 11 Pro Max devices, which, are respectively, successors to Apple’s IPhone XS and XS Max.

"With iPhone 11 Pro, you now get up to four hours longer in your day," said Phil Schiller, Apple's vice president of worldwide marketing, at the launch event. With iPhone 11 Max, you get up to five hours longer in your day."

Apple also launched a new Apple Watch Series 5 with always-on Retina display was also launched at the event. The GPS version of the watch starts $399 and the cellular version starts at $499. Apple also lowered the pricing of its Apple Watch Series 3 to $199. The watches will be available in stores Sept. 20th.

In addition to the new iPhones, Apple also unveiled a new 7th generation iPad, which features a 10.2-inch Retina display. Priced from $329, it will start shipping at the end of September.

“This new iPad will enable so many more people to experience the power and versatility of iPad,” Cook said.

Cook also announced that the tech giant’s Apple TV+ service will launch on Nov. 1, priced at $4.99 a month.

Last month, Apple rival Samsung unveiled its new Galaxy Note 10 phones, which use Google’s Android operating system and come with a stylus.

