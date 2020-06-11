Apple CEO Tim Cook announces $100M commitment for racial equality and justice

Apple CEO Tim Cook announced on Thursday that the company would commit $100 million to fight against racial equality and justice across the globe.

Cook, who made the announcement on Twitter, said the company's Racial Equity and Justice Initiative will initially start in the U.S., specifically focusing on areas such as education, economic equality and criminal justice reform.

"We're at an important moment in our history," Cook said in the video. "A time when progress, which has been far too slow, feels suddenly poised to move forward in a great leap. Each of us has a role to play in making sure we rise to the occasion. Things must change and Apple is committed to being a force for that change."

Cook's passion for human rights is well documented. In the past, the 59-year-old Alabama native has said he has a photo of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and Robert Kennedy on his desk and has a quote from King in his Twitter bio.

Cook, as well as Apple, have both commemorated King both on social media and on the company's homepage.

The venerable tech exec added the program will eventually expand globally "over time," and noted the program will be led by Apple vice president of Environment, Policy and Social Initiatives Lisa Jackson.

"Fighting for equality and justice for my community has driven my career as an environmentalist," Jackson wrote on Twitter. "I’ll continue the work leading Apple’s Racial Equity and Justice Initiative," adding the hashtag BlackLivesMatter.

In addition to the initiative, Cook said that Apple would add a new developer camp for Black developers to its developer conference, WWDC, slated to start on June 22.

Apple will also boost the amount of spending it does for black-owned partners and increasing representation with companies the tech giant does business with. Cook also said Apple will work to boost hiring and developing underrepresented groups.

The announcement comes just one week after Cook issued a statement that appeared on Apple's website, discussing the "painful past" of racial discrimination that's still present today in the U.S.

"To stand together, we must stand up for one another, and recognize the fear, hurt, and outrage rightly provoked by the senseless killing of George Floyd and a much longer history of racism," Cook said.

Earlier this month, Cook told Apple employees the company would make donations to a "number of groups" and would match employee donations as well, according to a memo obtained by Bloomberg.

