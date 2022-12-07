Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Apple
Published

Apple scales back ambitious autonomous car debut: report

Apple is now planning to launch the electric vehicle in 2026, according to a report

Julia Musto
By Julia Musto | Fox News
close
Apple reportedly planning to move production out of China Video

Apple reportedly planning to move production out of China

Dean Cheng, senior fellow at the Potomac Institute for Policy Studies, joined 'Fox & Friends First' to discuss the report and a former Wuhan scientist claiming COVID was manmade. 

Apple has reportedly scaled back the debut of its self-driving electric vehicle, delaying the car's targeted launch date to 2026. 

Citing people with knowledge of the matter, Bloomberg reported Monday that the project — known as Project Titan — has been in limbo for the past several months. 

Apple is now planning a "less-ambitious design," the sources told the outlet, that will include a steering wheel and pedals and only support full autonomous capabilities on highways.

In addition, Bloomberg said that the tech giant plans to develop a vehicle that lets drivers conduct other tasks on a freeway, and be alerted with time to switch over to manual control if they reach city streets or encounter inclement weather. 

WANT YOUR IPHONE TO RUN FASTER? HERE'S A SIMPLE FIX

The Apple logo is seen at the entrance to the Apple store in Brussels, Belgium, on Nov. 28, 2022.

The Apple logo is seen at the entrance to the Apple store in Brussels, Belgium, on Nov. 28, 2022. (Reuters/Yves Herman)

The company has allegedly discussed launch in the feature in North America before rolling it out elsewhere over time. 

Bloomberg added that Apple aims to sell the consumer model for less than $100,000 and is exploring the ideas of a remote command center and its own insurance program.

Features would be set by the end of 2024 ahead of testing in 2025.

The Apple logo is seen during the preview of the redesigned and reimagined Apple Fifth Avenue store in New York on Sept. 19, 2019. 

The Apple logo is seen during the preview of the redesigned and reimagined Apple Fifth Avenue store in New York on Sept. 19, 2019.  (Reuters/Brendan McDermid/File Photo)

LINCOLN, TESLA, CHEVY TOP 2022 MADE IN AMERICA VEHICLES LIST

In 2021, a prior Bloomberg report said that Apple had been pushing to launch its electric car as early as 2025, with cars ideally having no steering wheel and pedals.

Reuters said in 2020 that Apple was targeting 2024 to produce the vehicle.

The logo of Apple, the American multinational technology company headquartered in Cupertino, California, that designs, develops and sells consumer electronics, computer software and online services, is seen in the Munich pedestrian zone.

The logo of Apple, the American multinational technology company headquartered in Cupertino, California, that designs, develops and sells consumer electronics, computer software and online services, is seen in the Munich pedestrian zone. (Alexander Pohl/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

Apple shares fell 2.4% after the report. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP 

Apple did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment on the matter.

Reuters contributed to this report.

Julia Musto is a reporter for Fox News and Fox Business Digital. 