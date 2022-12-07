Apple scales back ambitious autonomous car debut: report

Apple has reportedly scaled back the debut of its self-driving electric vehicle, delaying the car's targeted launch date to 2026.

Citing people with knowledge of the matter, Bloomberg reported Monday that the project — known as Project Titan — has been in limbo for the past several months.

Apple is now planning a "less-ambitious design," the sources told the outlet, that will include a steering wheel and pedals and only support full autonomous capabilities on highways.

In addition, Bloomberg said that the tech giant plans to develop a vehicle that lets drivers conduct other tasks on a freeway, and be alerted with time to switch over to manual control if they reach city streets or encounter inclement weather.

WANT YOUR IPHONE TO RUN FASTER? HERE'S A SIMPLE FIX

The company has allegedly discussed launch in the feature in North America before rolling it out elsewhere over time.

Bloomberg added that Apple aims to sell the consumer model for less than $100,000 and is exploring the ideas of a remote command center and its own insurance program.

Features would be set by the end of 2024 ahead of testing in 2025.

LINCOLN, TESLA, CHEVY TOP 2022 MADE IN AMERICA VEHICLES LIST

In 2021, a prior Bloomberg report said that Apple had been pushing to launch its electric car as early as 2025, with cars ideally having no steering wheel and pedals.

Reuters said in 2020 that Apple was targeting 2024 to produce the vehicle.

Apple shares fell 2.4% after the report.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Apple did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment on the matter.

Reuters contributed to this report.