Apple picks the best apps of the year

Tech giant Apple announced the winners of this year's App Store Awards.

The awards, which are selected by the global Apple Store editorial team, spotlight 16 apps and games that it said inspired users to engage more deeply with the world, stay connected with friends and loved ones and expand their imaginations.

"From self-taught solo creators to international teams spanning the globe, these entrepreneurs are making a meaningful impact, and represent the ways in which apps and games influence our communities and lives," Apple CEO Tim Cook said in a statement.

The iPhone app of the year was awarded to popular social app BeReal, which was spoofed on "Saturday Night Live" earlier in the year.

APPLE IPHONE DATA NOT AS ANONYMOUS AS COMPANY SAYS: RESEARCHERS

GoodNotes 5 was the iPad app of the year; the Mac app of the year was MacFamilyTree 10; the Apple TV app of the year was ViX; and the Apple Watch app of the year was Gentler Stories LLC.

GoodNotes 5 has Apple Pencil support, MacFamilyTree 10 explores genealogy, Gentler Streak is a fitness tracker and ViX elevates Spanish-language stories.

For gaming, Apex Legends Mobile brings the fast-paced hit battle royal game to the iPhone and Moncage's puzzles play with perspective on the iPad.

GOOGLE MAPS ROLLS OUT NEW FEATURES: HERE'S WHAT TO KNOW

The Mac game of the year, Inscryption, uses experimental storytelling to draw in players, while El Hijo is a Wild West–themed game.

Wylde Flowers is the Apple Arcade game of the year and League of Legends Esports Manager is the China game of the year.

Lastly, the editors also picked five cultural impact winners.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Those include the daily check-in app How We Feel, the live photo app Locket Widget, the hydration app Waterllama, the mystical and historical adventure app Inua and Dot's Home, which spotlights systemic housing injustices.

Each winner will receive an award inspired by the blue App Store icon.