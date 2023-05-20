AI-powered robot mower cuts your lawn as you sit back

When the Roomba was first released, I was ecstatic. The idea of having this cute little robot do a chore that I absolutely hated was such a treat. I even gave it a name so that whenever it missed a spot, I could yell at it to express my frustration. Silly, I know. Luckily, we can soon add a member to the family tree, and I might have an opportunity to yell at yet another little robot who does my chores for me.

CLICK TO GET KURT’S FREE CYBERGUY NEWSLETTER WITH QUICK TIPS, TECH REVIEWS, SECURITY ALERTS AND EASY HOW-TO’S TO MAKE YOU SMARTER

The LawnMeister is essentially a Roomba, although it mows your lawn instead of vacuuming your rooms. With this nifty gadget, you can finally say goodbye to noisy gas mowers and the hassle of lawn mowing companies. The yard bot is helping homeowners everywhere take back their weekends, their summers, and their lawns. This breakthrough technology takes hands-free lawn care to a whole new level, providing an all-in-one solution for your lawn care needs - plus, it looks super cool.

The LawnMeister robot is fully autonomous and is equipped with the Heisenberg Pilot System (HPS). This revolutionary system uses robot vision and AI to improve route planning and the accuracy of obstacle avoidance. This means it can easily navigate your lawn, avoiding any obstacles in its path and trimming every blade of grass with precision.

Powered by a 3D navigation system and "robot vision," the bot can see every bump, remember every edge, and avoid items in real-time. It can recognize all types of objects, whether moving or still, so it won't run into your pets or drive through dog poop, keeping your loved ones safe and your lawn mess-free.

MORE: PROTECT YOUR ASSETS WITH THE WORLD’S FIRST AIRBAG JEANS

That's just some of it - LawnMeister also adjusts its mowing schedule based on the season, weather, and location to predict your grass's needs and offer a tailored mowing schedule. This means you'll always have a perfectly manicured lawn, no matter the time of year. Alternatively, you can program the bot to your preferred mowing schedule to have the perfect lawn on your time.

One of the best things about LawnMeister is that it's 100% wire-free, so you don't have to worry about setting up any boundary wires. Instead, it uses virtual boundaries keeping the bot from exiting your lawn and ending up in the street. Unlike other "smart mowers," the LawnMeister can also mow with straight lines, keeping your lawn as beautiful as ever.

FOR MORE OF THE LATEST GADGETS AND TECH TIPS, SUBSCRIBE TO MY FREE CYBERGUY REPORT NEWSLETTER AT CYBERGUY.COM/NEWSLETTER

Also, you can even program "no-go zones" for places you are trying to secure, like a garden or your dog and kid's favorite play spot. By setting these zones up, the bot will avoid particular areas and continue mowing where needed.

OPENAI AND FIGURE DEVELOP TERRIFYINGLY CREEPY HUMANOID ROBOTS FOR THE WORKFORCE

It's not just a lawn mower, either. Thanks to its AI-powered vision, the bot can identify yellow spots in your lawn and spray fertilizer on the areas where it's needed.

If grass clippings are on your driveway, the LawnMeister can sweep it clean and blow away any pesky leaves or tree trimmings.

Plus, it comes with an easy-to-use mobile app where you can set up the boundaries, no-go zones, set its schedule, the length you wish to cut your grass, and even track the bot while it's actively on the job.

The Heisenberg LawnMeister comes with a charging dock, a power adapter with an extension cord, six mounting screws, and three sets of cutting blades.

To get your hands and green thumbs on one, you'll need to wait until August, and you'll need to pledge at least $1,000 on kickstarter.com.

For more of my favorite gardening gadgets, visit CyberGuy.com/GardeningGadgets

Would you trust your precious lawn with one of these grass terminators? Let us know by writing us at Cyberguy.com/Contact

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

For more of my tips, subscribe to my free CyberGuy Report Newsletter by heading to CyberGuy.com/Newsletter

Copyright 2023 CyberGuy.com. All rights reserved.