TECH
Published

AI-powered robot mower cuts your lawn as you sit back

This machine can even save a dying lawn by automatically adding fertilizer to hot spots 

By Kurt Knutsson, CyberGuy Report | Fox News
When the Roomba was first released, I was ecstatic. The idea of having this cute little robot do a chore that I absolutely hated was such a treat. I even gave it a name so that whenever it missed a spot, I could yell at it to express my frustration. Silly, I know. Luckily, we can soon add a member to the family tree, and I might have an opportunity to yell at yet another little robot who does my chores for me. 

The LawnMeister is essentially a Roomba, although it mows your lawn instead of vacuuming your rooms. With this nifty gadget, you can finally say goodbye to noisy gas mowers and the hassle of lawn mowing companies. The yard bot is helping homeowners everywhere take back their weekends, their summers, and their lawns. This breakthrough technology takes hands-free lawn care to a whole new level, providing an all-in-one solution for your lawn care needs - plus, it looks super cool. 

LawnMeister grey small robot on green grass next to white letter text and little hedgehog

The LawnMeister robot is fully autonomous and is equipped with the Heisenberg Pilot System (HPS). This revolutionary system uses robot vision and AI to improve route planning and the accuracy of obstacle avoidance. (Heisenberg Robotics)

The LawnMeister robot is fully autonomous and is equipped with the Heisenberg Pilot System (HPS). This revolutionary system uses robot vision and AI to improve route planning and the accuracy of obstacle avoidance. This means it can easily navigate your lawn, avoiding any obstacles in its path and trimming every blade of grass with precision. 

Powered by a 3D navigation system and "robot vision," the bot can see every bump, remember every edge, and avoid items in real-time. It can recognize all types of objects, whether moving or still, so it won't run into your pets or drive through dog poop, keeping your loved ones safe and your lawn mess-free. 

Little boy and Father sitting down on grass next to LawnMeister

LawnMeister also adjusts its mowing schedule based on the season, weather, and location to predict your grass's needs and offer a tailored mowing schedule. (Heisenberg Robotics)

That's just some of it - LawnMeister also adjusts its mowing schedule based on the season, weather, and location to predict your grass's needs and offer a tailored mowing schedule. This means you'll always have a perfectly manicured lawn, no matter the time of year. Alternatively, you can program the bot to your preferred mowing schedule to have the perfect lawn on your time. 

One of the best things about LawnMeister is that it's 100% wire-free, so you don't have to worry about setting up any boundary wires. Instead, it uses virtual boundaries keeping the bot from exiting your lawn and ending up in the street. Unlike other "smart mowers," the LawnMeister can also mow with straight lines, keeping your lawn as beautiful as ever. 

Also, you can even program "no-go zones" for places you are trying to secure, like a garden or your dog and kid's favorite play spot. By setting these zones up, the bot will avoid particular areas and continue mowing where needed. 

View of roof on a house and the yard

One of the best things about LawnMeister is that it's 100% wire-free, so you don't have to worry about setting up any boundary wires. (Heisenberg Robotics)

It's not just a lawn mower, either. Thanks to its AI-powered vision, the bot can identify yellow spots in your lawn and spray fertilizer on the areas where it's needed. 

Close up of the robot lawn mower on grass

The bot can identify yellow spots in your lawn and spray fertilizer on the areas where it's needed.  (Heisenberg Robotics)

If grass clippings are on your driveway, the LawnMeister can sweep it clean and blow away any pesky leaves or tree trimmings. 

Another view of the LawnMeister robot

LawnMeister can sweep up and blow away grass clippings. (Heisenberg Robotics)

Plus, it comes with an easy-to-use mobile app where you can set up the boundaries, no-go zones, set its schedule, the length you wish to cut your grass, and even track the bot while it's actively on the job. 

LawnMeister app and robot

Comes with an  easy-to-use mobile app. (Heisenberg Robotics )

The Heisenberg LawnMeister comes with a charging dock, a power adapter with an extension cord, six mounting screws, and three sets of cutting blades. 

LawnMeister on green yellow grass

The AI-powered robot lawn mower comes with a charging dock, a power adapter with an extension cord, six mounting screws, and three sets of cutting blades. (Heisenberg Robotics )

To get your hands and green thumbs on one, you'll need to wait until August, and you'll need to pledge at least $1,000 on kickstarter.com. 

Kurt "CyberGuy" Knutsson is an award-winning tech journalist who has a deep love of technology, gear and gadgets that make life better with his contributions for Fox News & FOX Business beginning mornings on "FOX & Friends." Got a tech question? Get Kurt’s CyberGuy Newsletter, share your voice, a story idea or comment at CyberGuy.com.