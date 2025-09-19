Fox News AI Newsletter: Zuckerberg's demo fail

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Welcome to Fox News’ Artificial Intelligence newsletter with the latest AI technology advancements.

IN TODAY’S NEWSLETTER:

- Zuckerberg’s AI glasses suffer live demo hiccup at major tech event

- OpenAI announces measures to protect teens using ChatGPT

- OPINION: Speed up B-21 Raider stealth bombers to counter China

THAT ZUCKS: Mark Zuckerberg’s much-anticipated demo of Meta’s new AI glasses tanked Wednesday at the Connect 2025 keynote, with glitches playing out in front of a packed audience.

‘WORTHY TRADEOFF’: OpenAI on Tuesday announced new measures aimed at creating a safer experience for teens who use ChatGPT.

SPARTAN SOARS: She’s nicknamed "Spartan." The second B-21 Raider stealth bomber fittingly flew on Sept. 11, from its factory in the high desert of Palmdale, California, to adjacent Edwards Air Force Base.

BUTLER BOT: What if a robot could handle cleaning, serving and even complex tasks around your home or workplace? That's exactly what X Square Robot hopes to deliver with its latest launch.

THREAT SOURCE: Netskope CEO Sanjay Beri explains how his cybersecurity company uses A.I. models to protect customers and its path to profitability on 'The Claman Countdown.'

'SPEED TO POWER': U.S. Energy Secretary Christopher Wright announces 'Speed to Power' initiative designed to cut red tape and accelerate major grid infrastructure projects nationwide on 'Mornings with Maria.'

FOLLOW FOX NEWS ON SOCIAL MEDIA

Facebook

Instagram

YouTube

X

LinkedIn

SIGN UP FOR OUR OTHER NEWSLETTERS

Fox News First

Fox News Opinion

Fox News Lifestyle

Fox News Health

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS

Fox News

Fox Business

Fox Weather

Fox Sports

Tubi

WATCH FOX NEWS ONLINE

Fox News Go

STREAM FOX NATION

Fox Nation

Stay up to date on the latest AI technology advancements and learn about the challenges and opportunities AI presents now and for the future with Fox News here.