Fox News AI Newsletter: Zuckerberg's demo fail

By Fox News Staff Fox News
Meta unveils personal superintelligence as AI race heats up Video

Meta unveils personal superintelligence as AI race heats up

Kurt CyberGuy Knutsson warns of a new scam targeting travelers and discusses Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg sharing the companys personal superintelligence plan. 

Welcome to Fox News’ Artificial Intelligence newsletter with the latest AI technology advancements.

IN TODAY’S NEWSLETTER:

- Zuckerberg’s AI glasses suffer live demo hiccup at major tech event
- OpenAI announces measures to protect teens using ChatGPT
- OPINION: Speed up B-21 Raider stealth bombers to counter China

Mark Zuckerberg at Meta Connect event

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg wears the Meta Ray-Ban Display glasses, as he delivers a speech presenting the new line of smart glasses, during the Meta Connect event at the company's headquarters in Menlo Park, California, U.S., September 17, 2025.  (REUTERS/Carlos Barria)

THAT ZUCKS: Mark Zuckerberg’s much-anticipated demo of Meta’s new AI glasses tanked Wednesday at the Connect 2025 keynote, with glitches playing out in front of a packed audience.

‘WORTHY TRADEOFF’: OpenAI on Tuesday announced new measures aimed at creating a safer experience for teens who use ChatGPT.

SPARTAN SOARS: She’s nicknamed "Spartan." The second B-21 Raider stealth bomber fittingly flew on Sept. 11, from its factory in the high desert of Palmdale, California, to adjacent Edwards Air Force Base. 

First photo of B-21 Raider

The B-21 Raider was unveiled to the public at a ceremony Dec. 2, 2022, in Palmdale, California. Designed to operate in tomorrow's high-end threat environment, the B-21 will play a critical role in ensuring America's enduring airpower capability. (U.S. Air Force photo)

BUTLER BOT: What if a robot could handle cleaning, serving and even complex tasks around your home or workplace? That's exactly what X Square Robot hopes to deliver with its latest launch. 

THREAT SOURCE: Netskope CEO Sanjay Beri explains how his cybersecurity company uses A.I. models to protect customers and its path to profitability on 'The Claman Countdown.'

Netskope CEO Sanjay Beri

Sanjay Beri, chief executive officer of Netskope Inc., during the company's initial public offering (IPO) at the Nasdaq MarketSite in New York, US, on Thursday, Sept. 18, 2025. Netskope Inc.'s shares jumped 21% in its trading debut, after the cybersecurity firm raised $908.2 million in an initial public offering.  (Michael Nagle/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

'SPEED TO POWER': U.S. Energy Secretary Christopher Wright announces 'Speed to Power' initiative designed to cut red tape and accelerate major grid infrastructure projects nationwide on 'Mornings with Maria.'

Stay up to date on the latest AI technology advancements and learn about the challenges and opportunities AI presents now and for the future with Fox News here.

This article was written by Fox News staff.

