Artificial Intelligence Newsletter

Fox News AI Newsletter: Woman says ChatGPT saved her life

Stay up to date on the latest AI technology advancements and learn about the challenges and opportunities AI presents

By Fox News Staff
Published
Lauren Bannon split

(Kennedy News and Media)

Welcome to Fox News’ Artificial Intelligence newsletter with the latest AI technology advancements.

IN TODAY’S NEWSLETTER:

- Woman says ChatGPT saved her life by helping detect cancer, which doctors missed
- Tesla launches test run for FSD Supervised, an AI-powered ride hailing service
- China's AI DeepSeek faces House probe over US data harvesting, CCP propaganda

Lauren Bannon

Lauren Bannon says ChatGPT helped diagnose her with cancer. (Kennedy News and Media)

'LUCKY TO BE ALIVE': A mother of two credits ChatGPT for saving her life, claiming the artificial intelligence chatbot flagged the condition leading to her cancer when doctors missed it.

AUTONOMY TEST RUN: Robotaxis are closer to becoming a reality, after Tesla launched a full self-driving (FSD) supervised ride-hailing service in Austin, Texas, and the San Francisco Bay Area "for an early set of employees."

Elon Musk unveils Tesla's Robovan, Robotaxis, humanoid robots

Robotaxi.  (Kurt "CyberGuy" Knutsson)

HARVESTING YOUR DATA?: A powerful House Committee is demanding information from DeepSeek on what U.S. data it used to train the AI model as members accuse the company of being in the pocket of the Chinese government.

DeepSeek

DeepSeek (Reuters/Dado Ruvic/Illustration)

EDUCATION REFORMS: President Donald Trump signed multiple Executive Orders relating to education Wednesday afternoon, with several tied to the theme of returning meritocracy back to the education system.

WORTH THE RISKS?: If you haven’t heard the buzz about Manus yet, it's the new AI model unveiled by a Singapore-based company called Butterfly Effect. This isn’t just another chatbot. It’s one of the first truly autonomous AI agents, able to do its own research, make decisions and even carry out plans, all with barely any human oversight.

