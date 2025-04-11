Fox News AI Newsletter: White House record-keeping revamp

Welcome to Fox News' Artificial Intelligence newsletter with the latest AI technology advancements.

IN TODAY’S NEWSLETTER:

- White House rolls out implementation of AI for federal employee records

- 'Wizard of Oz' AI makeover is 'total transformation,' sparking mixed reactions: experts

- OpenAI countersues Elon Musk, claiming he 'has tried every tool available to harm' the company

HISTORIC EFFICIENCY: Fox News Digital has learned that the U.S. Office of Personnel Management (OPM) will post an updated Privacy Impact Assessment (PIA) at the close of business Wednesday that paves the way for artificial intelligence to improve government efficiency and enhance the federal record-keeping process.

NOT IN KANSAS ANYMORE: The use of artifical intelligence to reimagine the classic film "The Wizard of Oz" will likely see mixed reactions from fans, experts told Fox News Digital.

BAD-FAITH TACTICS: OpenAI escalated its legal battle with Elon Musk by countersuing the Tesla and xAI CEO, claiming in a lawsuit he "has tried every tool available to harm" the company.

OBJECTION: An artificial intelligence-generated avatar was the source of contempt inside a New York courtroom after judges quickly realized the attorney arguing a case in front of them was not real.

FOLLOW FOX NEWS ON SOCIAL MEDIA

Facebook

Instagram

YouTube

Twitter

LinkedIn

SIGN UP FOR OUR OTHER NEWSLETTERS

Fox News First

Fox News Opinion

Fox News Lifestyle

Fox News Health

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS

Fox News

Fox Business

Fox Weather

Fox Sports

Tubi

WATCH FOX NEWS ONLINE

Fox News Go

STREAM FOX NATION

Fox Nation

Stay up to date on the latest AI technology advancements and learn about the challenges and opportunities AI presents now and for the future with Fox News here.