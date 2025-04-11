Fox News AI Newsletter: White House record-keeping revamp

Welcome to Fox News' Artificial Intelligence newsletter with the latest AI technology advancements.
HISTORIC EFFICIENCY: Fox News Digital has learned that the U.S. Office of Personnel Management (OPM) will post an updated Privacy Impact Assessment (PIA) at the close of business Wednesday that paves the way for artificial intelligence to improve government efficiency and enhance the federal record-keeping process.
NOT IN KANSAS ANYMORE: The use of artifical intelligence to reimagine the classic film "The Wizard of Oz" will likely see mixed reactions from fans, experts told Fox News Digital.
BAD-FAITH TACTICS: OpenAI escalated its legal battle with Elon Musk by countersuing the Tesla and xAI CEO, claiming in a lawsuit he "has tried every tool available to harm" the company.
OBJECTION: An artificial intelligence-generated avatar was the source of contempt inside a New York courtroom after judges quickly realized the attorney arguing a case in front of them was not real.
