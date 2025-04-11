Expand / Collapse search
Artificial Intelligence Newsletter

Fox News AI Newsletter: White House record-keeping revamp

Stay up to date on the latest AI technology advancements and learn about the challenges and opportunities AI presents

By Fox News Staff Fox News
Published
walls lined with filing boxes and shelves

This photo posted by DOGE on Feb. 11, 2025, shows shelving and cardboard boxes which DODGE says workers at the underground mine facility use to store federal worker retirement papers. (DOGE / X)

Welcome to Fox News' Artificial Intelligence newsletter with the latest AI technology advancements.

IN TODAY’S NEWSLETTER:

- White House rolls out implementation of AI for federal employee records

- 'Wizard of Oz' AI makeover is 'total transformation,' sparking mixed reactions: experts

- OpenAI countersues Elon Musk, claiming he 'has tried every tool available to harm' the company

The White House announces that it will implement AI technology to improve efficiency in federal records keeping. (Right photo by AP Photo/Alex Brandon, left photo by Oliver Berg/picture alliance via Getty Images)

The White House announces that it will implement AI technology to improve efficiency in federal records keeping. (Right photo by AP Photo/Alex Brandon, left photo by Oliver Berg/picture alliance via Getty Images) (Alex Brandon, Oliver Berg)

HISTORIC EFFICIENCY: Fox News Digital has learned that the U.S. Office of Personnel Management (OPM) will post an updated Privacy Impact Assessment (PIA) at the close of business Wednesday that paves the way for artificial intelligence to improve government efficiency and enhance the federal record-keeping process.

The cast of The Wizard of Oz looking serious.

Bert Lahr as the Cowardly Lion, Jack Haley as the Tin Man, Judy Garland as Dorothy Gale and Ray Bolger as the Scarecrow in a scene from the film "The Wizard Of Oz," 1939. (Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer/Getty Images)

NOT IN KANSAS ANYMORE: The use of artifical intelligence to reimagine the classic film "The Wizard of Oz" will likely see mixed reactions from fans, experts told Fox News Digital.

BAD-FAITH TACTICS: OpenAI escalated its legal battle with Elon Musk by countersuing the Tesla and xAI CEO, claiming in a lawsuit he "has tried every tool available to harm" the company. 

An AI-generated avatar is used in a New York courtroom

Jerome Dewald used an AI-generated avatar as his attorney while appearing in front of the New York State Supreme Court Appellate Division's First Judicial Department on March 26, 2025.  (New York State Supreme Court Appellate Division's First Judicial Department/YouTube)

OBJECTION: An artificial intelligence-generated avatar was the source of contempt inside a New York courtroom after judges quickly realized the attorney arguing a case in front of them was not real.

