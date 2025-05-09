Fox News AI Newsletter: Where US, China stand in AI race

Welcome to Fox News’ Artificial Intelligence newsletter with the latest AI technology advancements.

IN TODAY’S NEWSLETTER:

- OpenAI chief Sam Altman: US barely ahead of China in artificial intelligence arms race

- Some companies have been adjusting their workforce as they embrace more AI, automation: report

- Randy Travis stages stunning comeback with help from AI after devastating stroke

AI ARMS RACE: OpenAI co-founder Sam Altman joined three other artificial intelligence (AI) and technology executives for a Senate Commerce Committee hearing on winning the global AI race and strengthening domestic capabilities in computing and innovation.

EMBRACING AI: Some companies have been adjusting their workforce as they simultaneously embrace artificial intelligence and automation more, according to Forbes.

NEW INVESTORS: OpenAI is shaking up its corporate structure to bring in new investors and accelerate the development of artificial general intelligence (AGI).

OPINION: META MADNESS: Mark Zuckerberg went on a recent media tour to promote that Meta is seeking to transform its Meta AI chatbots into friends, under the guise of helping the very real loneliness epidemic.

TRAGEDY TO TRIUMPH: Randy Travis is leaning into artificial intelligence to continue to produce new music, over a decade after his near-fatal stroke.

'90s NBA NOSTALGIA: The late Jim Fagan, whose iconic voice became synonymous with NBC programming in the '90s, will be part of NBA coverage going forward – thanks to artificial intelligence.

'NOTHING TO DO WITH IT': President Donald Trump responds to some controversy over an AI-generated image of him as the pope.

FOLLOW FOX NEWS ON SOCIAL MEDIA

Facebook

Instagram

YouTube

Twitter

LinkedIn

SIGN UP FOR OUR OTHER NEWSLETTERS

Fox News First

Fox News Opinion

Fox News Lifestyle

Fox News Health

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS

Fox News

Fox Business

Fox Weather

Fox Sports

Tubi

WATCH FOX NEWS ONLINE

Fox News Go

STREAM FOX NATION

Fox Nation

Stay up to date on the latest AI technology advancements and learn about the challenges and opportunities AI presents now and for the future with Fox News here.