Fox News AI Newsletter: Where US, China stand in AI race

- OpenAI chief Sam Altman: US barely ahead of China in artificial intelligence arms race
- Some companies have been adjusting their workforce as they embrace more AI, automation: report
- Randy Travis stages stunning comeback with help from AI after devastating stroke
AI ARMS RACE: OpenAI co-founder Sam Altman joined three other artificial intelligence (AI) and technology executives for a Senate Commerce Committee hearing on winning the global AI race and strengthening domestic capabilities in computing and innovation.
EMBRACING AI: Some companies have been adjusting their workforce as they simultaneously embrace artificial intelligence and automation more, according to Forbes.
NEW INVESTORS: OpenAI is shaking up its corporate structure to bring in new investors and accelerate the development of artificial general intelligence (AGI).
OPINION: META MADNESS: Mark Zuckerberg went on a recent media tour to promote that Meta is seeking to transform its Meta AI chatbots into friends, under the guise of helping the very real loneliness epidemic.
TRAGEDY TO TRIUMPH: Randy Travis is leaning into artificial intelligence to continue to produce new music, over a decade after his near-fatal stroke.
'90s NBA NOSTALGIA: The late Jim Fagan, whose iconic voice became synonymous with NBC programming in the '90s, will be part of NBA coverage going forward – thanks to artificial intelligence.
'NOTHING TO DO WITH IT': President Donald Trump responds to some controversy over an AI-generated image of him as the pope.
