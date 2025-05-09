Fox News AI Newsletter: Where US, China stand in AI race

Expand / Collapse search
By Fox News Staff Fox News
Published
Trump and Xi

President Donald Trump and Chinese leader Xi Jinping

Welcome to Fox News’ Artificial Intelligence newsletter with the latest AI technology advancements.

IN TODAY’S NEWSLETTER:

- OpenAI chief Sam Altman: US barely ahead of China in artificial intelligence arms race
- Some companies have been adjusting their workforce as they embrace more AI, automation: report
- Randy Travis stages stunning comeback with help from AI after devastating stroke

AI ARMS RACE: OpenAI co-founder Sam Altman joined three other artificial intelligence (AI) and technology executives for a Senate Commerce Committee hearing on winning the global AI race and strengthening domestic capabilities in computing and innovation.

Sam Altman, chief executive officer of OpenAI, during a fireside chat at University College London (UCL) in London, UK, on Wednesday, May 24, 2023. Altman said part of the reason for his current tour of European cities is to discover a suitable location for a new office.  Digital Network - Human Brain - Blue Version - Artificial Intelligence, Data Flow, Synapse - stock video

Sam Altman, chief executive officer of OpenAI, during a fireside chat at University College London (UCL) in London, UK, on Wednesday, May 24, 2023. Altman said part of the reason for his current tour of European cities is to discover a suitable location for a new office.  Digital Network - Human Brain - Blue Version - Artificial Intelligence, Data Flow, Synapse - stock video (Photographer: Chris J. Ratcliffe/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

EMBRACING AI: Some companies have been adjusting their workforce as they simultaneously embrace artificial intelligence and automation more, according to Forbes.

NEW INVESTORS: OpenAI is shaking up its corporate structure to bring in new investors and accelerate the development of artificial general intelligence (AGI).

OPINION: META MADNESS: Mark Zuckerberg went on a recent media tour to promote that Meta is seeking to transform its Meta AI chatbots into friends, under the guise of helping the very real loneliness epidemic.

Mark Zuckerberg speaks on Theo Von's podcast

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg spoke with comedian Theo Von on his "This Past Weekend" podcast. (Theo Von YouTube channel)

TRAGEDY TO TRIUMPH: Randy Travis is leaning into artificial intelligence to continue to produce new music, over a decade after his near-fatal stroke.

'90s NBA NOSTALGIA: The late Jim Fagan, whose iconic voice became synonymous with NBC programming in the '90s, will be part of NBA coverage going forward – thanks to artificial intelligence.

'NOTHING TO DO WITH IT': President Donald Trump responds to some controversy over an AI-generated image of him as the pope.

President Trump responds to controversial AI-generated image of him as the pope Video

