Fox News AI Newsletter: Wall-climbing robots swarm US Navy warships

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Welcome to Fox News’ Artificial Intelligence newsletter with the latest AI technology advancements.

IN TODAY’S NEWSLETTER:

- WATCH: Wall-climbing robot swarms crawl US Navy warships as China's fleet surges

- OPINION: AI comes with a hefty charge, and you are the one who gets stuck with the bill

- Dell workforce shrinks 10% for third consecutive year

TECH AT SEA: WATCH: wall-climbing robot swarms crawl US Navy warships as China's fleet surges – Fox News Digital reports on a new development in naval technology, featuring wall-climbing robot swarms that are crawling on U.S. Navy warships. This advancement comes at a critical time in defense politics as China's naval fleet continues to surge in size and capability.

WALLET SHOCK: OPINION: AI comes with a hefty charge, and you are the one who gets stuck with the bill – In this opinion piece, the author discusses the economic implications of the growing artificial intelligence industry. The article argues that the hefty costs associated with AI development and its massive energy infrastructure will ultimately be passed down, leaving everyday consumers to foot the bill.

COST CRUNCH: Dell workforce shrinks 10% for third consecutive year – Fox Business reports that Dell's workforce has shrunk by ten percent. This marks the third consecutive year of workforce reductions for the major technology company amid shifting economic conditions and corporate restructuring.

AIMING HIGH: FULL AUTONOMY: AI pilot technology advances towards military capability – Merlin CEO Matt George details how the company is using artificial intelligence to enable military and commercial aircraft to operate fully autonomously on Fox Business' ‘The Claman Countdown.’

SHOULD I BUY?: Homebuyers, sellers turning to AI chatbots for advice – Prairie Operating Co.'s Lou Basenese and real estate broker Kirsten Jordan discuss how artificial intelligence is impacting homebuyers and sellers on 'Fox Business In Depth.'

DISRUPTION IS HERE: Charles Payne: AI disruption is here – Fox Business host Charles Payne discusses the economic impact of the rise in artificial intelligence on 'Making Money.'

BUILDING HER BUSINESS: How Angie Hicks turned Angi into a home services giant and AI player – Angi co-founder Angie Hicks discusses entrepreneurship, company growth and how she built out her business on 'Mornings with Maria.'

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