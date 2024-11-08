Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Artificial Intelligence Newsletter

Fox News AI Newsletter: 'It might kill us all'

Stay up to date on the latest AI technology advancements and learn about the challenges and opportunities AI presents

By Fox News Staff Fox News
Published
Hugh Grant smiling

Hugh Grant attends the Los Angeles Premiere of Warner Bros. "Wonka" at Regency Village Theatre on Dec. 10, 2023, in Los Angeles.  (Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)

Welcome to Fox News’ Artificial Intelligence newsletter with the latest AI technology advancements.

IN TODAY’S NEWSLETTER:

- Hugh Grant movie slams AI; director warns 'it might kill us all'
- US finalizes rule to block investments in China-based tech firms to protect AI, military development
- AI-powered attack drones take flight

Hugh Grant in a scene from "Heretic"

Hugh Grant in a scene from "Heretic." (Kimberly French/A24)

'MIGHT KILL US ALL': Hugh Grant’s new film, "Heretic," has an unexpected announcement about artificial intelligence in the final credits. Variety reported there is a message that says, "No generative AI was used in the making of this film." The film's directors, Scott Beck and Bryan Woods, made their feelings about the technology clear in comments with the outlet.

BLOCKING BEIJING: The Biden administration this week finalized steps to block Americans from investing in a range of advanced technology, including artificial intelligence, being developed in China.

AI drone 1

The Bolt-M  (Anduril)

ON THE ATTACK: Anduril Industries recently announced the launch of two advanced drones, the Bolt and Bolt-M, which are designed to enhance military operations through cutting-edge technology.

APPLE’S BIG UNVEILING: Apple's week of Mac announcements kicked off Oct. 28, and all the reveals are now official. The lineup includes a refreshed iMac with the new M4 chip and updated color options, plus redesigned accessories — keyboard, mouse and trackpad — now featuring USB-C ports. 

iMac 1

iMac M4  (Apple)

Subscribe now to get the Fox News Artificial Intelligence Newsletter in your inbox.

FOLLOW FOX NEWS ON SOCIAL MEDIA

Facebook
Instagram
YouTube
Twitter
LinkedIn

SIGN UP FOR OUR OTHER NEWSLETTERS

Fox News First
Fox News Opinion
Fox News Lifestyle
Fox News Health

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS

Fox News
Fox Business
Fox Weather
Fox Sports
Tubi

WATCH FOX NEWS ONLINE

Fox News Go

STREAM FOX NATION

Fox Nation

Stay up to date on the latest AI technology advancements and learn about the challenges and opportunities AI presents now and for the future with Fox News here.

This article was written by Fox News staff.