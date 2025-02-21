Expand / Collapse search
Tech

Fox News AI Newsletter: Harrison Ford addresses AI fears

Stay up to date on the latest AI technology advancements and learn about the challenges and opportunities AI presents

Fox News
Published
A photo of Harrison Ford with a photo of him as Red Hulk

Harrison Ford. (Getty Images; Disney)

Welcome to Fox News' Artificial Intelligence newsletter with the latest AI technology advancements.

IN TODAY'S NEWSLETTER:

  • Harrison Ford shuts down AI fears, dismisses technology's power to 'steal my soul'
  • ChatGPT will now combat bias with new measures put forth by OpenAI
  • Apple's entire AI roadmap has been 'underwhelming,' expert says

BRAVE NEW WORLD: Harrison Ford isn’t impressed by or afraid of artificial intelligence. In a recent interview with The Wall Street Journal, the "Captain America: Brave New World" star was asked if he was planning on securing control of his likeness from studios, and he brushed off the concern.

Harrison Ford

Harrison Ford in 2020. (Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

MAJOR OVERHAUL: OpenAI has announced a set of new measures to combat bias within its suite of products, including ChatGPT.

OpenAI and ChatGPT

In this photo illustration, the OpenAI logo is seen displayed on a mobile phone screen with ChatGPT logo in the background. (Idrees Abbas/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)

HIRING UP: Chipotle Mexican Grill is seeking to hire more workers ahead of "burrito season" – and it is embracing artificial intelligence (AI) tools to help streamline the process.

‘UNDERWHELMING’ APPLE: Apple's foray into AI with Apple Intelligence has been "underwhelming" so far, but the company has the user base to continue to expand features, Futurum Group CEO Daniel Newman told FOX Business Network's Stuart Varney.

First 15 things to do or try first when you get a new iPhone

Apple Intelligence. (Apple)

