Fox News AI Newsletter: Harrison Ford addresses AI fears

Harrison Ford shuts down AI fears, dismisses technology's power to 'steal my soul'

ChatGPT will now combat bias with new measures put forth by OpenAI

Apple's entire AI roadmap has been 'underwhelming,' expert says

BRAVE NEW WORLD: Harrison Ford isn’t impressed by or afraid of artificial intelligence. In a recent interview with The Wall Street Journal, the "Captain America: Brave New World" star was asked if he was planning on securing control of his likeness from studios, and he brushed off the concern.

MAJOR OVERHAUL: OpenAI has announced a set of new measures to combat bias within its suite of products, including ChatGPT.

HIRING UP: Chipotle Mexican Grill is seeking to hire more workers ahead of "burrito season" – and it is embracing artificial intelligence (AI) tools to help streamline the process.

‘UNDERWHELMING’ APPLE: Apple's foray into AI with Apple Intelligence has been "underwhelming" so far, but the company has the user base to continue to expand features, Futurum Group CEO Daniel Newman told FOX Business Network's Stuart Varney.

