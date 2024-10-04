Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Artificial Intelligence Newsletter

Fox News AI Newsletter: 'Fargo' creator: 'We've got a fight on our hands'

Stay up to date on the latest AI technology advancements and learn about the challenges and opportunities AI presents

By Fox News Staff Fox News
Published
close
‘Fargo’ creator warns AI could mean ‘we’ve got a fight on our hands’ Video

‘Fargo’ creator warns AI could mean ‘we’ve got a fight on our hands’

"Fargo" series creator Noah Hawley spoke with Fox News Digital at the Emmys, and warned that while he doesn’t think AI can replicate human creativity, it still poses a threat.

Welcome to Fox News’ Artificial Intelligence newsletter with the latest AI technology advancements.

IN TODAY’S NEWSLETTER:

- ‘Fargo’ creator warns AI is a threat, ‘we’ve got a fight on our hands’
- AI will tamp down inflation, provide greater 'social safety net,' Silicon Valley businessman says
- Man paralyzed in diving mishap has medical miracle a year after getting AI-powered brain implant

Close up of Noah Hawley

Noah Hawley attends the premiere of FOX's "Lucy In The Sky" at Darryl Zanuck Theater at FOX Studios on Sept. 25, 2019, in Los Angeles. (Tibrina Hobson/WireImage)

READY FOR BATTLE: "Fargo" series creator Noah Hawley is wary of the good and bad in artificial intelligence.

AI OPTIMISM: A prominent Silicon Valley businessman and venture capitalist believes artificial intelligence can spur deflation and create enough growth to help those whose jobs will be lost to the technology.

MEDICAL MIRACLE: A New York man who was left paralyzed after a diving accident is starting to regain movement a year after receiving an artificial intelligence-powered implant in his brain.

Keith Thomas with care team

Keith Thomas, who lives with paralysis, poses with the research team at Northwell Health’s Feinstein Institutes for Medical Research that worked with him for months to restore lasting movement and feeling in his arm and hand. The first-of-its-kind ‘double neural bypass’ system uses brain implants and artificial intelligence to allow signals to and from Thomas’ brain to bypass the site of his injury. (Northwell Health’s The Feinstein Institutes for Medical Research)

PUNTED: A federal judge on Wednesday blocked a California bill that outlaws AI-generated "deepfake" content and required the removal of "deceptive content" from social media.

A California law signed by Gov. Gavin Newsom was blocked by a federal judge.

A California law signed by Gov. Gavin Newsom was blocked by a federal judge. (Anadolu / Contributor)

Subscribe now to get the Fox News Artificial Intelligence Newsletter in your inbox.

FOLLOW FOX NEWS ON SOCIAL MEDIA

Facebook
Instagram
YouTube
Twitter
LinkedIn

SIGN UP FOR OUR OTHER NEWSLETTERS

Fox News First
Fox News Opinion
Fox News Lifestyle
Fox News Health

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS

Fox News
Fox Business
Fox Weather
Fox Sports
Tubi

WATCH FOX NEWS ONLINE

Fox News Go

STREAM FOX NATION

Fox Nation

Stay up to date on the latest AI technology advancements and learn about the challenges and opportunities AI presents now and for the future with Fox News here.

This article was written by Fox News staff.