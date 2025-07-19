8 simple steps to ditch cable and save money with streaming

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Cable bills are only getting higher, and many people are looking for ways to save without losing access to their favorite shows. Bob from Plymouth, Massachusetts, reached out with this question:

"Can you give me any tips on how to cut the cord? I have Verizon Fios right now. It's getting too expensive. I am a senior on a fixed income."

Whether you're on a budget or just tired of overpaying for cable channels you never watch, cutting the cord can be easier (and cheaper) than you think. Here’s how to do it in eight straightforward steps.

1. Check if your internet speed can handle streaming

Streaming services like Netflix and YouTube TV recommend at least 25 Mbps download speed for smooth HD streaming. If more than one person in your home is watching at the same time, you may need even faster speeds. To determine if your internet is fast enough for streaming, the easiest way is to run an internet speed test using popular, free online tools like:

Fast.com: Starts testing your download speed immediately without needing to click anything. It also shows upload speed and latency if you click "Show more info".

Starts testing your download speed immediately without needing to click anything. It also shows upload speed and latency if you click "Show more info". Speedtest.net: Click "Go" to start the test, which measures download/upload speeds and latency. You can run multiple tests to see fluctuations and compare your results to global averages.

Click "Go" to start the test, which measures download/upload speeds and latency. You can run multiple tests to see fluctuations and compare your results to global averages. You can also simply search "speed test" on Google or Bing and use their built-in tests powered by Measurement Lab or Ookla.

2. Switch to an internet-only plan to cut the cord

Call your current provider (like Verizon) and ask about their internet-only options. Many companies offer unadvertised plans for existing customers. You may even find a better deal by switching to another provider.

3. Buy a streaming device for easy TV access

Even if you don’t have a smart TV, you can still stream easily. Devices like Roku, Amazon Fire Stick, Google Chromecast and others plug into your TV and cost under $50. They're simple to set up and give you access to all major streaming platforms.

4. Choose the right streaming services and save

Instead of subscribing to everything, pick the services you’ll actually use. Popular options include:

YouTube TV or Hulu + Live TV (closest to cable, but starts around $82/month)

Sling TV (more affordable live TV starting around $45/month)

Netflix, Hulu, Peacock or Paramount+ for on-demand shows and movies

5. Get local TV channels for free with an HD antenna

Want access to FOX, ABC, NBC, CBS and PBS without paying extra? A basic indoor HD antenna can do the trick. These allow you to watch local channels for free over the air with no subscription required.

6. Try free streaming services to save even more

There are tons of free streaming services offering live news, TV shows and movies. Pluto TV, Tubi and The Roku Channel are all worth checking out if you want entertainment without spending another dime.

7. Compare internet providers for better streaming deals

Even if you’re already paying for internet, it’s worth seeing if a better deal is available. Internet providers often change their pricing or offer new promotions, so it’s smart to shop around regularly and compare what’s out there.

8. Ask about promotions and discounts before canceling cable

When calling your provider, always ask if they offer any promotions, loyalty discounts or budget-friendly plans. Even if you don’t qualify for a formal discount, customer service might be able to knock a few dollars off your bill, especially if you're considering canceling.

Kurt's key takeaway

Cutting the cord doesn’t have to be complicated. Start by ensuring your internet is fast and affordable. Then, select just a few streaming services you’ll actually use. Don’t forget about free content and local channels. Try your setup first so you know it works well. Once everything is in place, you’ll wonder why you didn’t switch sooner.

What’s your biggest challenge or concern when thinking about cutting the cord? Let us know by writing us at Cyberguy.com/Contact

