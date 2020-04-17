7 apps to get you through the coronavirus lockdown

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

The coronavirus pandemic is impacting every area of life. Fortunately, several new apps can help you stay connected, deal with stress and anxiety, and even track symptoms. These are the best of the recent crop of iPhone and Android apps for anyone to use.

1. CDC app

Many experts say the CDC should be the primary source of valid coronavirus information. This puts all of that helpful data in your hands. The app includes a self-checker to see if you might have the virus plus the latest news reports from the CDC.

2. FEMA app

The FEMA app is designed to alert you about imminent dangers. You can add as many as five locations and then receive notifications if there is a danger in your area. For example, if your state issues a shelter-in-place order for the coronavirus, you’d see an alert.

3. COVID-19 Symptom Tracker

This symptom tracker lets everyday folks enter their health details anonymously. You can input whether you’ve tested positive, your symptoms, and also that you are feeling healthy. It helps researchers look for geographic trends.

4. Oura

This app works with the Oura ring, which is mostly intended for sleep tracking. However, the ring can also monitor your body temperature in real time (reading it every minute). You can see fluctuations and trends in the app to see if you’re getting sick.

5. Private Kit: Safe Paths

Developed by MIT, this app lets you track your own location over the last month and compare where you’ve been with other users (who can privately share their location with you). For monitoring the outbreak, it helps you see if you’ve been around infected people.

6. HowWeFeel

Sometimes an app is most useful to researchers and not as much to individual users. HowWeFeel is one example. With it, you can enter your current conditions such as whether or not you have hypertension. The data helps reveal self-reported coronavirus trends by location.

7. Nod

The Nod app was originally intended for college students. The company made a pivot and it now helps people who feel isolated find ways to connect. I tried the suggestion to eat a meal with someone over a video chat.