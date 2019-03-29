6 spring gadgets to help you enjoy the warmer weather

The snow is finally melting and the sun is shining. That can mean only one thing for tech lovers: Time to get outside and enjoy the weather, relying on these trendy gadgets to help you stay connected with the world, get into shape, and spend time with friends and family.

1. Phiaton Bolt BT 700 ($130)

Now that spring is here in most parts of the country, it’s time to head out on a run or go biking. These wireless earbuds sound crisp and clean; the case doubles as a Bluetooth speaker you can clip to your bike. The earbuds last about five hours on a charge.

2. FitBit Versa Lite ($160)

One of the best and lightest fitness watches around, the Versa Lite is a new (and lower cost) version that lasts over four days per charge. The smartwatch also comes in bright new colors like purple and marine blue; you can track steps, heart rate, and sleep.

3. Beoplay A1 Bluetooth Speaker ($250)

Surprisingly compact yet loud enough to hear while you bike or run, the Beoplay A1 has two 140-watt speakers and lasts 24 hours on a charge. It’s also splash resistant. One perk: If you listen outside in spring, the A1 emanates 360-degree sound all around you.

4. Somewear Global Hotspot ($350)

Looking to get away from it all? This portable hotspot connects to satellite signals to make sure you can still text, send an SOS, track your location, and see weather reports. The device clips to a backpack and it’s fully waterproof.

5. PackLite Nova USB ($25)

For spring camping, this lantern shines brightly at 75 lumens in “turbo” mode. It takes about 10 hours to charge up from bright sunlight (or 1-2 hours by USB). The lantern collapses down to the size of a pancake for easy portability.

6. Trek Bontrager WaveCel Helmet ($150)

Bike helmets have not changed significantly in 30 years. This new model, which helps prevent concussions, uses a new tech called WaveCel that shifts and absorbs energy on impact. The helmet is light and comfortable and comes in versions for commuters and adventurists.

