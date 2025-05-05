5 high-tech Mother's Day gifts that show you really care

Stuck on what to get Mom this Mother's Day? Flowers are nice, but if you really want to wow her, how about something that blends thoughtfulness with a little tech? We're not talking about complicated robots; think clever gadgets that make life easier, keep her connected and maybe even add a bit of sparkle to her day.

From a cutting-edge smartwatch to a smart mug that keeps her coffee just right – because who has time for lukewarm? – we've rounded up must-have tech gifts that show you put in the extra thought.

This Mother's Day, surprise your mom with the Apple Watch Series 10 , the most advanced Apple Watch yet, designed to keep her healthy, connected and stylish every day. With the largest and brightest display ever on an Apple Watch, it's easier than ever for her to see notifications, track workouts and stay organized at a glance.

Whether she loves swimming, hiking or just staying active, the new water temperature and depth sensors, plus the Tides app, make it perfect for outdoor adventures. The watch's powerful S10 chip ensures smooth performance, while features like on-device Siri and Precision Finding help her manage daily tasks effortlessly.

Available in elegant finishes including lightweight titanium and striking Jet Black aluminum, the Series 10 combines beauty with function. Plus, with workout tracking and Apple Fitness+ compatibility, it's a thoughtful gift that supports her wellness goals and busy lifestyle, and it shows her that you care about her health and happiness this Mother's Day. Get Apple Watch Series 10

This Mother's Day, give Mom a gift that keeps her favorite drink perfectly warm all day long. Unlike regular insulated mugs that just hold in the heat she poured in, the Ember Temperature Control Smart Mug 2 lets her set the exact temperature she loves, whether it's coffee, tea or hot chocolate, and keeps it there for hours. With its charging coaster, the mug stays warm all day, or off the coaster it holds heat for up to 90 minutes. Plus, she can control it right from her phone with the companion app, making every sip just right. It's a thoughtful, high-tech way to show her you care about the little comforts that make her day better. Get Ember Temperature Control Smart Mug 2

Give the gift of connection this Mother's Day with the GrandPad , the all-in-one tablet and phone designed for seniors. It's the perfect way to keep Mom connected with family, featuring a simple, intuitive interface with large buttons and a stylus that makes navigation easy, even if she's not tech-savvy.

Designed for and by seniors 75+, the GrandPad enables easy video calls, emails, photo sharing and messaging within a secure, family-approved network, protecting her from scams and unwanted calls. With built-in 4G LTE connectivity, no Wi-Fi is needed, allowing her to connect with loved ones anywhere. It comes with a wireless charging cradle, an easy-to-use stylus pointer and 24/7 customer support for peace of mind. Plus, features like medication reminders, wellness info and games are tailored to enhance her social life and well-being.

Family members can easily manage contacts and share photos through a companion mobile app, fostering a safe and connected family circle. This Mother's Day, show her you care with the GrandPad, making technology accessible and enjoyable, no matter her experience level.

This Mother's Day, give the gift of creativity with the new SanDisk Creator Phone SSD . It's the perfect accessory for mom bloggers and creators who love capturing and sharing memories. This portable, high-speed drive magnetically attaches to MagSafe-compatible smartphones, offering up to 2TB of durable, water-resistant storage. Now, Mom can effortlessly save, edit and share all those precious family moments, from birthday parties to school plays, without worrying about running out of space. It's a thoughtful and practical gift that lets her creative side shine, making it easier than ever to preserve and share what matters most. Get SanDisk Creator Phone SSD

This Mother's Day, give Mom a beautiful way to keep her favorite memories alive every day with the Aura Carver WiFi Digital Frame . With its quick and easy setup, you can instantly send photos and videos straight from your phone to the frame, no tech headaches required. The frame's vibrant, color-calibrated display automatically adjusts brightness and crops photos perfectly, making every picture look stunning. Plus, Mom can enjoy a rotating slideshow of family moments, special celebrations and heartfelt messages all in one elegant frame that feels like a warm hug from afar. It's a thoughtful gift that keeps your love on display, no matter where you are. Pro tip: If you ship it to yourself before giving it to mom, you can scan a QR code on the box to upload any incredible photos that will come preloaded when she unwraps the frame. Get Aura Carver WiFi Digital Frame

No matter which of these gifts you pick, they're all about making Mom's life a little easier and a lot more special. From keeping her connected to helping her enjoy the little things, these tech gifts show you really put thought into her day. This Mother's Day, skip the usual and surprise her with something smart, useful and full of love. She'll definitely appreciate it.

What's the most memorable Mother's Day gift you've ever given or received?

